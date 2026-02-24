‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses $50,000 Car on ‘Impossible’ Game

Three strikes and she’s out! A The Price Is Right contestant lost out on taking home a car worth almost $50,000. Fans blame it on the game, which they called impossible.

Emily Brady was one of the first contestants on Bidder’s Row on February 23, but didn’t win until the sixth item up for bid. She had the highest bid of $3,001 on a three-night trip to San Diego, California, which included a yacht cruise and a spa treatment worth $3,765.

Brady came to the stage to play Three Strikes for a 2025 Portimao Blue Metallic BMW 230i. The game show contestant didn’t have to outright guess the price of the car because it mostly came down to luck.

The way the game works is that there are five balls with numbers on them. In this case, they were two, four, five, eight, and nine. And then there are three balls with strikes on them. The contestant has to try to pull a ball with a number on it out of the bag and then guess where it goes in the price. If they pull out three strikes before all of the numbers, they do not win.

The Price Is Right contestant can have as many tries as possible to figure out where the numbers go before they get to three strikes. Brady did not have a lot of luck in this game.

For her first pick, she pulled out a strike. Her next pick was a two. She chose the second spot for it, but that was wrong, so it went back in the bag. Brady picked the two again and chose the third spot, which was also wrong.

Her next pick was her second strike. Brady then pulled out a four and picked the first spot, which was correct.

The contestant then pulled a nine and chose the second spot. She was right. Brady pulled the two once again and was wrong on the fifth spot.

“We know for sure where that goes now,” host Drew Carey said. Brady picked the number again and chose the fourth spot, which was finally right.

Brady chose another strike, which was her last one, and meant she didn’t win the car, which was revealed to be $49,825. “You made it close at least,” Carey said.

Reddit users thought that the game is impossible and notice the game show only puts their expensive cars in it, so barely anyone wins. “Emily Having to Play 3 Strikes Today. They always pull out this game when there’s a high dollar prize. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone win this game. I’m sure someone has but I’ve never seen it. As soon as they said this was the game she was playing I said out loud ‘she’s not winning.’ 😂,” the original poster said.

“Did they somehow make 3 Strikes even more harder and impossible to win nowadays?” another asked.

“It is a brutal game. You have a pretty low chance of winning. As soon as I saw them pull that game out, I understood why they went with a BMW randomly – it wasn’t happening,” a third wrote.

“Yeah, it’s very hard. Even if you play the game perfectly until the last number, you still have at least a 50% chance of getting a strike,” a fan added.

“We all (4 children and 3 adults) knew that BMW was a no go situation. Nobody wins the 3 strikes and I think that game is just shameful. Nobody wins it!” another wrote.

Many fans said they missed the brief period when only one strike ball was put into the bag. “They need to go back to that,” a fan said.

Brady went on to the Showcase, after spinning a .95 on the wheel. She bid $22,000 on a karaoke machine, a three night trip to Las Vegas, and a European comedy cruise.

The prize was worth $23,306, which was a difference of $1,306. However, her opponent, Passion, won since she was only $847 off the price of her Showcase.

What do you think of the game? Is it impossible to win? Let us know in the comments.