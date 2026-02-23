What To Know DMV star Tim Meadows discusses Gregg’s lawsuit against the East Hollywood branch.

He also imagines the possibility of a flashback episode exploring Gregg and Barb’s years-long work friendship.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for DMV Season 1 Episode 10, “Hot Gurlz.”]

DMV is back and getting serious as driving examiner Gregg (Tim Meadows) launched his lawsuit against the East Hollywood branch, due in part to his cruddy office chair.

But what he assumed would be an easy payday put one of his oldest work friends in jeopardy, as manager Barb (Molly Kearney) was put under HR’s microscope. The problem? Barb can’t control the unintentional innuendos she’s constantly spilling. This doesn’t sit well with HR rep, Trish (Diana Maria Riva), who is put on Gregg’s case.

While he is offered a $100,000 reward in exchange for his troubles, Gregg discovers this means Barb may pay the ultimate price by getting fired. “That was like one of the shifts for Gregg’s character into the next episodes,” Meadows tells TV Insider. As fans see in the episode, Trish tells Gregg that paperwork is the one thing they try to avoid, and so he negotiates with her to waive the lawsuit and paperwork to keep Barb working.

“The negotiation scenes that we did together… she was amazing,” Meadows says of Riva. “When we get guest stars or people that come in, we’re excited because we have somebody new to play with.” Meadows teases, “We have some great guest stars coming up.”

But Meadows also enjoys performing opposite Barb. “Playing with Molly is just so much fun. I think they are one of the best comic actors out there,” he adds, continuing to praise Kearney. “We really like each other also, and so to play angry with somebody that you really love and have fun with the dynamic is just a blast to do.”

That dynamic onscreen is just as important to the characters as Meadows adds, “You learn how important Barb is to Gregg,” through this event. So, is there any chance viewers might get a chance at the flashback installment that could tease the origin of their 12-year-old work friendship? Meadows seems to hope so.

“I would love to see the first day that I came to work at the DMV, and I would love to see how their relationship developed.” Whether fans will get a chance to see that remains to be seen. In the meantime, don’t miss new episodes of DMV as they unfold on CBS, and let us know what you’d like to see next on the comedy in the comment section below.

DMV, Season 1, Mondays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS