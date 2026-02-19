What To Know DMV is welcoming Anna Camp and Thomas Lennon as guest stars.

Get to know their characters, Robin and Howie, in TV Insider’s exclusive first look.

Plus, Tim Meadows offers insight into the appearances.

DMV is welcoming some new faces when the series returns on CBS, as Anna Camp and Thomas Lennon are tapped as Season 1 guest stars, TV Insider has learned exclusively.

The comedy from Dana Klein and Matt Kuhn will return for its midseason premiere on Monday, February 23, but Camp and Lennon’s respective appearances won’t unfold until this spring. While exact dates for their episodes are yet-to-be-revealed, we also have an exclusive first look at their characters.

Camp is set to play Robin, an ambitious and highly driven wolf in sheep’s clothing, as she initially wins over everyone at the DMV, but soon the veil will fall, revealing her true self. Ultimately, Robin is a ruthless competitor who is hellbent on taking down Colette (Harriet Dyer) to become the branch’s “star driving examiner.”

Meanwhile, Lennon is stepping into the role of Howie, an eccentric dog rescuer who runs a mobile canine rescue. While Howie presents as a quirky and affable dog lover, when he learns that Vic (Tony Cavalero) is interested in adopting one of his dogs, he suddenly turns into an invasive nightmare.

When TV Insider caught up with star Tim Meadows, who plays driving instructor Gregg, he offered some additional insight into Camp and Lennon’s upcoming appearances. “She’s tricking me into thinking that she’s like this really wonderful person, and I really fall in love with her as an employee and stuff,” Meadows notes of Camp’s Robin.

“I think she’s the best,” he adds of Gregg’s initial opinion. “I’m like a sucker, because she makes these great cookies. Of course, that would be his downfall, the sweet treat.”

Meanwhile, Meadows adds, “We were super happy when Thomas came up to do the episode. We all knew him, but I don’t think he and I had ever worked together before… It’s probably the most I’ve broken laughing at somebody in my life, doing scenes opposite of him.” In other words, expect plenty of laughs.

Don’t miss Camp or Lennon when they appear on DMV and check out the latest episodes when they kick off on February 23.

DMV, Season 1 Returns, Monday, February 23, 8:30/7:30c, CBS