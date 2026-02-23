‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Are Concerned After Model Rachel Reynolds Is Absent From Show

Where did she go? The Price Is Right model Rachel Reynolds has been absent from the game show for a few weeks without giving a reason. The model finally returned on Friday, February 20, after fans noticed she wasn’t on it.

Reynolds has been a model on the game show since 2003. She is the OG of the new era of models, having been the only one to be on the show for both hosts Bob Barker and Drew Carey.

Fellow model Alexis Gaube shared that The Price Is Right wrapped up filming in December 2025, but the episodes are still airing into this year. So, it could have been that Reynolds had a scheduling conflict or had to get her daughter to school. Since she lives in Louisiana with her husband and daughter, it takes her longer to get to the studio than the other models.

During filming, Reynolds was very active on Instagram, sharing clips with her fellow models in October and November. So, the reason for her absence is unknown.

Reddit users noticed Reynolds’ absence on February 16. “Where’s Rachel? She’s been absent from the show for going on three weeks now,” one wrote.

“Sometimes it happens, where models’ filming schedules line up in such a way that they’re absent for multiple weeks and then suddenly show up a lot. They do keep pricing game rotation in mind to some extent since they don’t film the season in order, but I don’t think they really mind if one model shows up more or less over a given period,” another replied.

“She very well could have had another gig or trip lined up around that time which she didn’t post about, though. I suspect Rachel has first dibs on filming dates since she’s the longest tenured model, but the other models have to get a fair amount of episode appearances based on their availability as well. Her Instagram suggests she filmed episodes in late October so that hopefully means we’ll see her pop up again soon,” another said.

However, after the post was made, Reynolds showed up on the game show on Friday, February 20. In a video posted to YouTube, Reynolds was seen with James O’Halloran in the game 1/2 Off. She had the responbility of carying the box to the contestant to see if she won money.