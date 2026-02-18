‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Rage Over Loss Clips After ‘What’s in the Bag’ Blunder

The price is not always right. Fans of the game show The Price Is Right have slammed it for continuously posting clips of contestants losing on the show’s YouTube Channel.

On February 17, Andre Matthews had the chance to win $16,000 during What’s In The Bag? on Mardi Gras, February 17. He was the last contestant to come up to the stage after winning the sixth item up for bid. He won a collection of Kate Spade clothes and accessories that cost $1,468. He had the lowest bid of $1,301, but since everyone else was over, he won the items.

However, his luck changed when he came to the stage. All Matthews had to do was correctly price five out of the six items on the table. One item would be left over with its price not shown.

He started off by putting the Excedrin pain relief in the $17.99 spot. Matthews then put the lemon pie in the $0.50 spot.

Matthews said that the earplugs were $9.49. The flavored salt was put in the $2.99 spot. He put the final item, the frozen mini corn dogs, in the $7.49 spot. This left the ready mix out.

The Price Is Right contestant won $1,000 when he was right with the Excedrin. He also won $2,000 when the lemon pie was correct.

He decided to keep going and got the earplugs value wrong. The mini corn dogs were $9.49. The fish fry ready mix and the earplugs were the last two items.

“I mean, I would have lost that, too,” host Drew Carey laughed.

Matthews did not move on to the Showcase as he only spun a .70 on the wheel, and his opponent, Joaquina, spun an .85.

Fans took to the comments of the video that was posted on YouTube to ask why clips of those who lost are posted. Sometimes, there is a winning video, but it seems to be 50/50.

“More Loss Clips,” one fan commented.

“Now, WTF YOU HOW MANY TIMES UPLOAD A PRICING GAME WITH A LOSS EVEN WHEN TPIR IS IN A NEW EPISODE,” another wondered.

“They would’ve and should’ve uploaded either Range Game, Double Prices, or Cover Up as one of the winning games from the episode,” replied a fan.

“Failed,” added a third.

What do you think about The Price Is Right uploading videos of contestants losing? Let us know in the comments.