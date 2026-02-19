‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses Over $12,000 Worth of Prizes After Listening to Her Family

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' contestant Sinaiah Pointer playing Dangerous Game on February 18, 2026
The Price Is Right/YouTube
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

Family may not always be right! A The Price Is Right contestant lost out on taking home four prizes worth $12,515 after she listened to her family in the audience.

Sinaiah Pointer, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, won the third item up for bid on February 18. She bid $820 on a 14-inch, 16gb laptop computer. The actual retail price was $959, and since she was the closest without going over, Pointer won the laptop and got to play another game for more prizes.

She played the Danger Game for an arcade machine, Coach shoes, and accessories, a treadmill, and a washer and dryer. All she had to do was figure out which prize cost $3,515. Pointer had to pick the three items that were not that price, and she would win everything, costing $12,375.

Pointer started out with the washer and dryer. The set cost $2,713, so she was still in the game. She cheered, and her family stood up and yelled from their seats.

The game show contestant then turned to her family to ask which one she should pick next. They said the arcade, so that is the one she went with. The game was $1,948, so she moved on to the next one.

For the third item, she went with the Coach shoes and bags after asking her family what she should do. It was $3,515, so she did not win any of the prizes. The treadmill cost $4,199, which shocked the contestant.

'The Price Is Right' Fans Rage Over Loss Clips After 'What's in the Bag' Blunder
Related

'The Price Is Right' Fans Rage Over Loss Clips After 'What's in the Bag' Blunder

“It’s got a TV screen on it and everything. That’s why,” host Drew Carey said.

Pointer did not advance to the Showcase since she spun a .90 on the wheel. Her opponent, Fred, spun $1.00, so he advanced and won an extra $1,000.

“I knew the last one was the treadmill,” one YouTube user said.

“Poor Sinaiah,” another wrote.

“You’re still a winner because you’re on The Price Is Right,” added a third.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

The Price Is Right key art
Drew Carey

Drew Carey

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Game Show

1972–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Price Is Right ›

The Price Is Right




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kelly Clarkson
1
Breaking Down Kelly Clarkson’s Health Issues
The View
2
‘The View’ Hosts Wear Statement Sweaters Amid FCC Investigation
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Peter Krause attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
3
‘9-1-1’s Peter Krause to Star in NBC Drama ‘Protection’
Noah Reid, Carrie-Ann Moss, Hudson Williams, Clark Backo
4
Hudson Williams Joins ‘Yaga’ Series With Carrie-Anne Moss, Noah Reid on Crave
The Beauty --
5
‘The Beauty’s John Carroll Lynch on That Heartbreaking Choice