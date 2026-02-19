‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses Over $12,000 Worth of Prizes After Listening to Her Family

Family may not always be right! A The Price Is Right contestant lost out on taking home four prizes worth $12,515 after she listened to her family in the audience.

Sinaiah Pointer, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, won the third item up for bid on February 18. She bid $820 on a 14-inch, 16gb laptop computer. The actual retail price was $959, and since she was the closest without going over, Pointer won the laptop and got to play another game for more prizes.

She played the Danger Game for an arcade machine, Coach shoes, and accessories, a treadmill, and a washer and dryer. All she had to do was figure out which prize cost $3,515. Pointer had to pick the three items that were not that price, and she would win everything, costing $12,375.

Pointer started out with the washer and dryer. The set cost $2,713, so she was still in the game. She cheered, and her family stood up and yelled from their seats.

The game show contestant then turned to her family to ask which one she should pick next. They said the arcade, so that is the one she went with. The game was $1,948, so she moved on to the next one.

For the third item, she went with the Coach shoes and bags after asking her family what she should do. It was $3,515, so she did not win any of the prizes. The treadmill cost $4,199, which shocked the contestant.

“It’s got a TV screen on it and everything. That’s why,” host Drew Carey said.

Pointer did not advance to the Showcase since she spun a .90 on the wheel. Her opponent, Fred, spun $1.00, so he advanced and won an extra $1,000.

“I knew the last one was the treadmill,” one YouTube user said.

“Poor Sinaiah,” another wrote.

“You’re still a winner because you’re on The Price Is Right,” added a third.