‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Jumps Up & Down After Winning $17,000 Trip to Mexico

Save your energy for traveling! A The Price Is Right contestant jumped up and down and held host Drew Carey‘s hand after she won a trip to Mexico that was worth $17,200.

Monique Pitts-Bailey won the fourth item up for bid on Thursday, February 19. She was dead-on with the price of the Dell 24-inch desktop computer — $850 — so she won an additional $500.

Pitts-Bailey then came to the stage to try to win even more. She played the game Back to ’76 for a six-night stay in Mexico, along with two massages and round-trip airfare.

The game show contestant had to try to guess the prices of items that were on The Price Is Right in 1976. Although Pitts-Bailey didn’t have to guess the prices exactly — she had a $50 buffer for three items. If she were off more than $50 for all three items, she wouldn’t win the trip. As long as she had $1 left by the end, Pitts-Bailey would be on her way to a nice vacation.

The first item was a Presto Hot Dog Maker, which cooks one to five hot dogs in 60 seconds. She had to place the price between $0 to $50. Pitts-Bailey put it at $15. The actual price in 1976 was $11, so she only lost $4, leaving her with $46.

“Yes!!” she jumped. “One down!”

The second item was a Tex Tan leather wallet, billfold, and belt. The contestant placed the items at $25, within the range of $10 to $60. She was spot on with the price, so she didn’t lose any from her amount, staying at $46.

Pitts-Bailey threw her hands up and walked around the stage as Drew Carey joked, “We have a time traveler on the show!”

The last item was the Eureka Whisk Hand Vacuum. She needed to put the price between $30 and $130. She put the vacuum at $61, but then changed it to $60. It was $50, so she lost $10, giving her $36 remaining.

This means that she won the trip. Pitts-Bailey walked around the stage in a circle with her hands up. She ran back to Carey, took his hand, and jumped up and down with it.

“Oh! Oh! Oh! Oh!” Pitts-Bailey yelled as she hopped from one foot to the other, throwing her hands in the air.

Her luck continued when she spun a .95 on the Showcase Showdown wheel and advanced to the Showcase. She bid $26,150 on a soccer dart set with four balls, a trip to Boston, and a 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1LT.

The actual retail price was $34,590, which gave her a difference of $8,440. Pitts-Bailey did not win, as her opponent, Annette, was only $6,485 away from the right price.