Vanna White Gets Hilarious Birthday Tribute on ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Set

Blondes have more fun! Vanna White was surprised by a hilarious birthday tribute on the set of Wheel of Fortune and was met with a wave of blonde wigs.

“Happy birthday to our Puzzleboard Queen! 👑 Celebrating on set today with Vanna-inspired blonde wigs and her favorite cake!” the Wheel of Fortune Instagram page captioned the post on February 18.

She walked out onto the stage, saying, “Time for the show!” Once the hostess saw the crew on stage, she said, “What?!?” White celebrated her 69th birthday on February 19.

A big smile lit up White’s face, and she put her hands up to her mouth as the crew sang “Happy Birthday” to her. The crew stood on the stage, clapping and singing, wearing various blonde wigs. Some of them had hats on top of them while others had headbands, and some just let their blonde locks flow.

The puzzle board said “Happy Birthday Vanna!” on it. She walked across the stage to her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, who did not have a wig on, and hugged him.

“I need a picture of this!” she said. Seacrest then asked if White could name each member of the staff with their wigs on. One crew member jokingly said that they were all named Vanna.

“Wow! Thank you so much for this!” White said, putting her hands up to her heart.

“Speech! Speech!” Seacrest chanted.

“I’m speechless!” she replied. “I’m so happy to be celebrating my birthday here on the set because you all are family to me, and it’s so great to share this special day with you all.”

“Thank you for your hard work. Thank you for the birthday cake,” she continued. “I love you!” White stood in front of a cake with vanilla icing, green flowers, and strawberries on top.

The crew members shouted “Happy Birthday” and said that they “loved her.” She hugged Seacrest and then took a photo with everyone in front of her cake. Everyone clapped, and she thanked them once again.

“The best surprise ever!!!” White commented on the post.

“Today, blondes had more fun!” social media correspondent Maggie Sajak wrote.

“Yes, indeed!” the WOF page replied. Fans wished her a Happy Birthday in the comments.