Vanna White’s Custom Ringtone for Ryan Seacrest Revealed

They’re best friends! Vanna White revealed what ringtone she uses for her Wheel of Fortune cohost Ryan Seacrest after he called her out for her phone ringing backstage.

At the end of the February 17 episode, White revealed the special ringtone she has for Seacrest. “We were backstage before the show, and Vanna’s phone kept ringing songs, like your ringtones were songs,” Seacrest said.

“I have ringtones for all of my friends and people,” White explained. She went on to say that her daughter Gigi’s ringtone is “Just The Way You Are” by Bruno Mars. Her son Nikko’s is “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.

“Do you want to know what yours is?” she asked.

“Should I call you?” Seacrest replied.

“Yours is ‘You’ve Got a Friend In Me’ by Randy Newman,” White revealed. Most people know that song from the movie Toy Story.

“Aww. Thank you so much,” Seacrest said, giving White a half-hug. He sounded like he was getting choked up as he waved bye to the camera. “That’s so sweet. I didn’t know that. I would’ve called. That’s so sweet.”

Seacrest’s ringtone for White is unknown. This isn’t the first sweet thing White has done for Seacrest since he has been the host. In March 2025, White gave him a crocheted blanket that took her 40 hours to make. They even have a backstage tradition where she asks Seacrest if she has lipstick on her teeth, and he always tells her the truth.

Their friendship stems back farther than just WOF. “I’ve known Ryan for over 20 years, but I’ve never worked with him until last year,” she told People in 2025.

“He has great energy, and he wants to do a great job. I mean, when he first started, he goes, ‘Look, I can never replace Pat Sajak. I’m just going to go in and do the best job I can.’ And that’s what he’s done,” she said. “The transition was flawless.” White shared that he has more of a chance to show off his personality on Wheel than he does on his other hosting job

Seacrest took over as host in Season 42 after Pat Sajak retired in 2024.