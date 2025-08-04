The comments section of Brandi Glanville‘s new TikTok post blew up after she showed off the results of putting Nair, a hair removal product, on her face for seven minutes.

For a “beauty hack,” Glanville decided to use the product on her face, but she left it on for way too long and ended up with painful-looking red burns across the bottom of her cheeks, upper lip, and chin.

“I know I look attractive,” she said, sarcastically. “Good news, you guys don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star explained that she decided to use Nair on her face because it “pisses off” her facial “parasite” when she has an “exfoliated face.”

@brandiglanvilleofficial Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch)I did 7 minutes and I’m on fire sooooioko don’t to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars 😎 mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it’s cold enough spray all day cause I’m in some pain ♬ original sound – Brandi Glanville

Glanville also referred to Nair as the “fountain of youth,” but urged her fans to “do a test patch” first. “I did 7 minutes and I’m on fire sooooioko don’t [do] 7 minutes,” she wrote in the caption. “it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars.” She concluded the caption with some tips for soothing the burns if the product is left on too long: “Mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it’s cold enough spray all day cause I’m in some pain.”

Fans were concerned after seeing the results of Glanville’s at-home peel. “I have no words but praying for you girl,” one person wrote. Someone else said, “Please do NOT put Nair in your face!!” and another added, “Nair is NOT the fountain of youth! I hope you heal well, because that looks like a terribly, painful, infected burn.” Another person warned, “i come in peace & with love. NAIR is not meant to be a chemical peel. brandy please dont do anything that’s not recommended by a professional doctor.”

For the past two years, Glanville has been dealing with health struggles that have landed her in the hospital and kept her, for the most part, inside her home. Glanville said her issues began after she filmed Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in July 2023 (the show was filmed in Morocco).

“We had food sitting out for hours on end, and some of it was meat,” she said in an interview with ET. “Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing.”

Doctors were unable to diagnose the reality star, but she has suspected that the disfigurement in her face is caused by a parasite, which she said felt like “tiny bubbles bursting” on her skin.

At the end of July, Glanville gave a positive update on her health, writing on X, “I am so thankful to my NYC angel

@DrScomaME_CFS for actually wanting to help me get better. I’m finally getting answers 🙏🙏🙏🙏 can’t wait to live again (fix teeth, put on 10lbs, & make out with a hot boy or girl) I cannot wait to get out of this house & LIVE.”