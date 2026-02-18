Up Close and Personal with Gordon Ramsay, U.S. Hockey Quarterfinal at Winter Olympics, ’56 Days,’ ‘Real Full Monty’ Encore

Netflix

Being Gordon Ramsay

Documentary Premiere

Can the TV universe sustain yet another Gordon Ramsay show? We’ll find out as the ubiquitous TV chef and host takes center stage in a six-part docuseries that follows him at home and at work as he prepares his most ambitious restaurant opening yet—and what a future TV show that will make, no doubt. While juggling domestic duties and his multiple TV commitments, Ramsay stays busy, simultaneously developing five restaurants under one soaring roof within 22 Bishopsgate, one of London’s tallest structures. “He’s someone who dreams big,” understates his wife, Tana. “But you know what? He’s just Gordon to me.” We get it. He’s definitely part of our TV family.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Winter Olympics

On the last Wednesday of competition, the men’s ice hockey quarterfinal round builds to the front-running U.S. team (at 3:10 pm/ET) taking on the winner of Tuesday’s Sweden-Latvia match in the next step toward what’s expected to be a final showdown between the U.S. and Canada at Sunday’s gold medal game on the Games’ final day. Medal events on Wednesday include women’s aerials in freestyle skiing, women’s and men’s team sprint free in cross-country skiing, men’s slopestyle in snowboarding, women’s slalom in Alpine skiing, women’s 4X6 km relay in Biathlon, and women’s 3000m relay and men’s 500m in short track speed skating. All events can be livestreamed on Peacock, with coverage on USA Network and, starting at noon/ET, on NBC. (For details, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.) NBC’s Primetime in Milan recap begins at 8/7c.

Prime Video

56 Days

Series Premiere

It’s lust at first sight when well-off Oliver (Avan Jogia) and aspiring techie Ciara (Dove Cameron) bump shoulders randomly — or so it seems — in a supermarket. But nothing’s as it seems, and neither are they, in the eight-part psychosexual thriller, based on Catherine Ryan Howard’s novel, which charts their torrid relationship against the backdrop of a grisly murder mystery. The story plays out over two timelines, tracking the affair over 56 days and working backward from the 56th day, when a decomposing body is found in a bathtub. Is it him? Her? Someone else? That’s for the Boston detectives (well played by Karla Souza and Dorian Missick) to find out, but first they need to ID those mysterious bones.

Ray Mickshaw / FOX

The Real Full Monty

8/7c

In a tribute to James Van Der Beek, who died a week ago at 48 from colorectal cancer, Fox replays the inspirational special from December 2024 in which the Dawson’s Creek star appeared with other celebrities in a stunt designed to urge men to be tested for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer. He’s joined by Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, Dancing with the Stars‘ Bruno Tonioli, Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Posey, and the NFL’s Chris Jones as they train for a playful and revealing striptease (echoing the hit 1997 film) choreographed by Mandy Moore. As the men bond during rehearsals, each shares stories of how cancer has affected their lives.

Courtesy of Ian Watson/Prime Video

Cross

D.C. detective Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) and FBI agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) head back to Florida to confront the person they believe is responsible for targeting and killing some truly despicable billionaires involved in the human- and sex-trafficking trade. Coming face to face with “avenging angel” Luz aka Rebecca (Jeanine Mason), Cross hopes to convince her that his path to justice is the higher road, but is he being led into a trap? Meanwhile, Kayla works to expose a deepfake that could tank her career.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

Jeopardy! (syndicated, check local listings): The Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament moves into the final round with the top three players, and the first who wins two games will take home $150,000 and a guaranteed slot in the next Jeopardy! Masters

(syndicated, check local listings): The Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament moves into the final round with the top three players, and the first who wins two games will take home $150,000 and a guaranteed slot in the next Jeopardy! Masters Nature (8/7c, PBS): The Parenthood series explores the planet’s oceans, where an orca mom in Australia coaches her young how to hunt for blue whales, while a Scottish otter mom digs through seaweed to find enough fish to feed her cubs.

(8/7c, PBS): The Parenthood series explores the planet’s oceans, where an orca mom in Australia coaches her young how to hunt for blue whales, while a Scottish otter mom digs through seaweed to find enough fish to feed her cubs. The Beauty (9/8c, FX and streaming on Hulu): The diabolical Byron Forst (Ashton Kutcher) uses his miracle Beauty drug as leverage to try to shut down the FBI’s investigation. Many fights ensue.

ON THE STREAM: