How Are Steven Spielberg and James Van Der Beek Connected?

What To Know Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, donated $25,000 to the GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek’s family.

The fundraiser was created to help Van Der Beek’s family cover costs after cancer treatments.

Spielberg’s donation holds sentimental value, given his connection to Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek.

Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, donated $25,000 to the GoFundMe for the late James Van Der Beek’s family. Spielberg and Capshaw matched the top donation on February 12, and there’s a sentimental explanation for it.

The Dawson’s Creek star died on February 11 after a two-year battle with colorectal cancer. He’s survived by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, ranging from ages 4 to 15. The fundraiser was set up by family friends after Van Der Beek’s cancer treatments left them “out of funds.”

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future,” the GoFundMe read. “The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.”

The funds will be used to “cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.”

Van Der Beek was most known for playing Dawson Leery in the hit WB teen drama Dawson’s Creek. Dawson was an aspiring filmmaker who idolized Spielberg. On the show, Dawson’s bedroom was decorated with posters for Spielberg films such as Hook, Jaws, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. While Spielberg and Van Der Beek never worked together, Spielberg acknowledged Dawson’s love of his films several times over the years. The Oscar-winning director made a surprise appearance at a Dawson’s Creek reunion in 2025 via video message.

“Dawson, you made it. Maybe someday, I will get to have a Dawson’s closet,” Spielberg said in his video.

In addition to anonymous supporters and fans, celebrities donated to the Van Der Beek fund, which has exceeded $2.2 million since it was set up on February 11. Jon M. Chu is one of the top donors, contributing $10,000. Zoe Saldana set up a monthly donation of $2,500. Lyn Lear, wife of the late Norman Lear, set up a $5,000 monthly donation, as did YouTube star Codie Sanchez. Spielberg and Capshaw’s $25,000 donation matched the top donation from Guardant Health, a company that advocates for early cancer screenings for which Van Der Beek was the first ambassador.