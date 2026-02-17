What To Know In Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 7, Port Wenn puts on a festival celebrating a horror movie, and there’s a rumor that the author might appear.

Executive producer Liz Tuccillo explains the casting.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 7 “There Might Be Blood.”]

Fox’s cozy dramedy surprises the people of Port Wenn in the Tuesday, February 17, episode when it turns out that Sally (Clea Lewis) isn’t lying about knowing the author of the horror novel being celebrated at the town’s latest festival. Furthermore, said author, Jeremy Gathercole, is played by none other than Evan Handler!

Port Wenn puts together a Blood Factory — Dr. Martin Best’s (Josh Charles) worst nightmare, given his blood phobia — and Greg (Stephen Spinella) tries to stir up business (it works) by claiming that Jeremy Gathercole will be there. He just wants to put Port Wenn on the map and make some extra money. “It’s called manifesting,” he says at one point. His husband, George (Jason Veasey), keeps pushing him to tell the truth.

Then, Sally offers to call “Jer Bear.” Yes, she knows him, because “Who do you think scooped ice cream next to him for three months?” That was 40 years ago, but “let’s just say it got very hot in that deep freeze. He’ll answer my calls.”

And she’s right! Just as Greg is left with no choice but to be honest, Jeremy arrives, in a car with a license plate reading MRWRITE. And he only has eyes for the pharmacist. “Hello, Sally,” he greets her. “I’ve been waiting for your call for 40 years.” She tells him, “Don’t look at me like that, Jer Bear. I feel like a piece of meat.” He clears a path through the crowd, arm around her.

Executive producer Liz Tuccillo loves that cameo.

“Obviously, the big mystery or the big suspense for the whole episode is that Greg is hoping for Jeremy Gathercole to show up. And it’s very, very obvious that he won’t show up because there’s no reason for him to show up because he’s not been answering calls or anything. But Sally is insisting that she knows him and she’ll just give him a call, which of course seems completely delusional in the moment,” Tuccillo tells TV Insider.

She continues, “And then the fun of the revelation that he does show up is that we have a really fun actor to play him, who’s so perfect, and that’s Evan Handler. And Evan is an old friend, so it was really fun to have him come in. And it was a big favor because he’s from L.A., so he flew in for this very small moment, but it was so fun to have him, and he was so perfect.”

