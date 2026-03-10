‘One Piece’ Sets Sail, Quarantine Crisis in ‘Origins,’ Migration Madness on ‘Best Medicine,’ Road and Customer Wars

Netflix‘s colorful pirate pastiche One Piece embarks on a second season. Gibbs takes charge when the office is put under quarantine in NCIS: Origins. It’s bird migration season in Port Wenn on Best Medicine. A&E spotlights bad behavior in new seasons of Road Wars and Customer Wars.

One Piece

Season Premiere

The exuberant live-action adventure based on the best-selling manga series sets sail for a second season, with a course set for the Grand Line, a fantastical yet treacherous channel where rubber-limbed Monkey D. Luffy (the charismatic Iñaki Godoy) and his Straw Hat crew embark in search of the legendary One Piece treasure. It’s bound to be a long and arduous journey, considering that a third season has already been ordered. Until then, Luffy takes on formidable new adversaries from the Baroque Works criminal enterprise — their magical powers, like his, are truly baroque — while encountering dinosaurs and other awesome creatures on their swashbuckling quest.

NCIS: Origins

The franchise prequel looks back at what Gibbs (in Mark Harmon‘s narration) remembers as “one of the craziest 12-hour runs in NIS history.” It was also a test of young probie Gibbs’ (Austin Stowell) future leadership abilities. He’s the ranking agent still in the office at Camp Pendleton when a Marine captain stumbles in, suffering the effects of an airborne virus of unknown origin. With fears of an outbreak and a bioterror attack, Gibbs and his skeleton crew go into quarantine and lockdown to try to contain the danger and the panic.

Best Medicine

The quirky dramedy, recently renewed for a second season, uses the jaw-dropping spectacle of the annual bird migration above Port Wenn to bring grumpy Doc Martin Best (Josh Charles) and perky schoolteacher Louisa (Abigail Spencer) a step closer together. They make plans to bird-watch together, but their sort-of date is interrupted by an eccentric dowager with mysterious hallucinations and a pint-sized hypochondriac whose silly self-diagnoses might be masking a more serious condition.

Road Wars

For some reason, we can’t look away at displays of bad and/or dangerous behavior, which explains this series of video voyeurism depicting instances of road rage and careless driving. Returning with back-to-back half-hour episodes, the Season 7 premiere features such rubbernecking moments as a Serbian woman being struck by an ambulance in reverse, an Arizona woman trapped in a burning pickup, a Chinese automatic car wash going haywire, and a police encounter with a Florida biker riding without tags.

Next up: back-to-back episodes of Customer Wars (10/9c), where consumers are in the spotlight, including an airline passenger who draws police attention after missing her flight in Tampa, a “cart narc” in Las Vegas who patrols a parking lot to harass shoppers who don’t store their carts properly, and a couple whose behavior in a Florida amusement park is outrageous enough to bring in the police.

Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare

“It was like going to war,” says one of the Japanese engineers who risked everything to avert another Chernobyl-level disaster, or worse, in the wake of a devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami that disabled the Fukushima nuclear power plant. A harrowing documentary relives the nine days that followed, during which the power plant’s workers scrambled amid radioactive fallout and hydrogen explosions to avert a catastrophic total meltdown.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

  • Will Trent (8/7c, ABC): Angie (Erika Christensen) juggles parenting class with the latest case involving the murder of a frat boy and his friend, while her doctor hubby Seth (Scott Foley) deals with new-dad jitters.
  • NCIS (8/7c, CBS): Agent Knight (Katrina Law) is the only officer a man will negotiate with after he barricades himself inside an ammo warehouse.
  • Doc (9/8c, Fox): Joan’s (Felicity Huffman) down-low medical condition becomes an issue with Amy (Molly Parker) after one of the chief’s oldest friends is rushed to the hospital.
  • High Potential (9/8c, ABC): Daphne (Javicia Leslie) takes center stage when she leads an investigation into her mentor’s attempted murder and becomes Ava’s (Amirah J) go-to person for personal advice.
  • NCIS: Sydney (10/9c, CBS): Things get interesting for Agent Mackey (Olivia Swann) when she’s assigned to a secret solo mission to find her boss’s missing son.
  • RJ Decker (10/9c, ABC): The affable Florida private eye (Scott Speedman) enters a bizarre world of Venus flytrap farming when his former cellmate Wish (Kevin Rankin) asks him to clear the name of the son of another jailbird.
  • Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic (streaming on Netflix): The Alabama-born comedian looks back fondly to the halcyon days before the Internet in a stand-up special.
  • Cat Man (streaming on VEEPS): More stand-up humor, from Emmy-winning The Daily Show writer Matt Koff in his second comedy hour, riffing from New York’s Comedy Cellar on divorce at middle age and being a man with cats.

