‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses $20,000 After ‘Worst Day Ever’

Someone clearly doesn’t grocery shop. A The Price Is Right contestant epicly failed at winning $20,000 when they tried to correctly price items from the grocery store.

Yoni Lehrer won the fifth item up for bid on February 10, which was a 14-inch laptop computer and stand. He had the lowest bid of $700 and won since the computer was $782. But after that, his luck ran out.

Lehrer came to the stage to play Time Is Money for the chance to win up to $20,000. All he had to do was place the items that announcer George Gray talked about in the correct price range in 10 seconds. There were three ranges — $0 to $2.99, $3 to $5.99, and $6 and up. If he were right, he would win $20,000.

For the first round, he put the apple pie and the tea bags on the $0 to $2.99 range, the trash bags and the mixed veggies on the $3 to $5.99, and the allergy relief on the $6 and up range.

The game show contestant was wrong, but he got another chance. This time, Lehrer could rearrange the items until he got it right. However, the money ticker would count down until he did. The Price Is Right contestant could buzz in when he thought he had the right placement, and if he was right, the money would stop, and that’s what he would win.

Lehrer did his first switcharoo and put his hands up instead of pressing the button. “I just warned him about this,” host Drew Carey said, referring to telling him about hitting the button.

The contestant finally remembered and ran over to the button with $14,000 on the board. He stopped when the buzzer sounded, but Carey reminded him to keep going.

Lehrer tried four more times, but couldn’t quite get the right combination. This caused his bank to go down to $0.

“Sorry, buddy,” Carey said. The host put them in the right order, which was the apple pie and mixed veggies on the $0 to $2.99 range, the tea bags on the $3 to $5.99 range, and the trash bags and allergy relief on $6 and up.

Lehrer didn’t seem to let it get him down as he raised his hands and said to the crowd, “Let’s go, everybody! Let’s go!” He did not advance to the Showcase as he went over $1 with $1.15.

Fans reacted to the game in the comments of the YouTube video. “That time was amazingly bad…. but GOOD! lol,” one said.

“Time is money indeed, man,” another wrote.

“Probably one of the worst contestants I’ve seen recently. Ignored Drew explaining, and then, shocker, he didn’t know he had to press the button at 1st. Constantly looking at the crowd wasted so much time. He had it 1st try, too. All he needed was to move the vegetables 2nd try. And then when he moved the veggies to the $6+, I knew he had no clue about pricing,” a third wrote.

“You can tell Yoni doesn’t grocery shop,” a fan laughed.

“Yoni had the WORST DAY EVER,” another wrote.

“Yoni wasn’t even close!” one last fan said.