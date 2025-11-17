Landman is officially back and more chaotic than ever. The series returned for its Season 2 premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday (November 16) and opened with a lot of drama.

In the space of just the first hour, Cami (Demi Moore) put her doubters on notice that she was more than equipped to take over M-Tex from her late husband, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) got into an epic dinner table fight with Angela (Ali Larter), Aynsley (Michelle Randolph) made a successful — albeit, eventful — run at applying to the college of her choice, and Cooper (Jacob Lofland) made a big score on his new oil fields to the tune of millions. Plus, we met T.L. (Sam Elliott), Tommy’s father at his nursing home, and learned that his former wife, Tommy’s mother, sadly died.

Suffice it to say, there’s already a ton of plot threads beginning to unravel on Landman Season 2. But what does the future hold beyond this current season? Apparently, a lot. Here’s what we know so far.

Is Landman renewed for Season 3?

Not officially at this time. However, Billy Bob Thornton recently told USA Today that he is signed on to his contract for the show for “four or five years.”

What will Landman Season 3 be about?

Series cocreator Christian Wallace, who developed the show with Taylor Sheridan, talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the potential future of the series and said that Season 2 is “still just skimming the surface.”

“Our cast has added so much depth to the characters. They know them so well now that they make it easy to tell an entertaining story,” the Boomtown podcast host said. “As long as everyone’s still having fun and the story is continuing in a worthwhile way, then, sure, I’d love for it to go as long as the story permits. There’s a lot of runway left.”

When will Landman Season 3 premiere?

While the series has not yet been officially renewed, Wallace indicated that it could return at the same pace that Season 2 did, a year after the first season’s debut. “I think it’s the plan. We hate to make people wait too long, and we’re all excited to get back and do it again. After we wrap, a couple weeks later, we’re like, ‘Dang, I miss everybody’ — cast and crew. We have such a great crew. I think we’re ready to get back to it as soon as we can.”

Landman, Sundays, Paramount+