‘The Price Is Right’: College Student Yells Wildly After Winning Car: ‘Let’s Go Mom!’

It’s every broke college student’s dream! A The Price Is Right contestant won a car and money on the game show. He yelled wildly and jumped around the stage after winning.

Ayden Homer, a marketing student at the University of Utah, won the third item up for bid on February 9. He bid $500 on a 51-inch wall-mounted lion head garden fountain. The actual retail price was $575, and since the next highest bid was $1,200, Homer won the fountain.

He came to the stage to play Pass the Buck for a 2025 Kia K4 LX. The way the game works is that the contestant has to try to guess which of the two items they were shown needs $1 added to it. The more they get right, the more chances they have of picking a number off the board.

However, the car is not a guarantee. There is a car, $1,000, $3,000, $5,000, and two “Lose Everything” spots on the board. They can win money and the car, but if they get the “Lose Everything” spot, they go home with nothing.

The first two items were dill pickle sunflower seeds and a four-count box of cookie ice cream sandwiches. The seeds were priced at $1.99, and the ice cream sandwiches were $6.99.

Homer chose to add the dollar to the sunflower seeds, making them $2.99. He was right and earned himself a pick from the board.

The second set of items was coconut curry korma sauce, which was $4.49, and goldfish food, set at $7.99. The game show contestant listened to his mom and made the coconut curry $5.49. However, he was wrong, making the goldfish food $8.99.

He got one free pick and the pick from his first win. Homer chose two for the first number, which had $5,000 under it. “$5,000!!! Come on!” he yelled.

His mom encouraged him to keep going, but she told him to pick the number that he wanted. Homer went with four. It had the car symbol under it, meaning he won.

“Oh my God!” Homer yelled as he skipped around the stage. He ran from one side to the other, saying, “Oh my God! I won a car!”

Homer went over to the car and hugged it while continuing to yell. He also hugged model James O’Halloran and yelled, “I just won a car!” before getting in it.

“Yes! Let’s go mom!” he yelled from the driver’s side door.

When Homer got out of the car, he told host Drew Carey, “It’s so nice to meet you. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was little. Me and my mom watch The Price Is Right all the time!”

“It’s nice to meet you too. Thank you,” the host replied.

“His reaction was priceless, especially after winning the car,” a YouTube user wrote.

“He’s excited for his new car,” said another.

“Thanks for the smile!” added a third.

“Genuinely excited! Congrats!” said one last fan.

Homer’s luck ran out when he got to the Showcase Showdown. He only spun .45 on the wheel, not advancing to the Showcase.