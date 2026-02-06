What To Know NBC hosts paid tribute to Savannah Guthrie during the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The Today anchor dropped out of cohosting the event in the wake of her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Authorities have yet to name any suspects in Nancy’s case and have offered a $50,000 reward to anyone with information about her whereabouts.

Savannah Guthrie‘s NBC colleagues gave her a heartfelt shout-out during the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The Today anchor had to drop out of the Friday, February 6, event in the wake of her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance in Arizona. Before the ceremony began, NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon took a moment to address Savannah’s unexpected Olympics absence.

“We are certainly without a very important, beloved member of our team tonight. Our friend and colleague, Savannah Guthrie,” he said. Speaking to Savannah’s replacement, Mary Carillo, he added, “She is dearly missed by everybody here.”

Carillo noted that Savannah has “covered so many Olympics” and “loves it,” adding, “Right now, of course, Savannah and her family are in unspeakable, unfathomable pain. We know in the U.S. that her extended family is legion. Savannah, my friend, it’s the same way here.”

Gannon went on to state that he and NBC’s Olympics crew were sending out “love and our prayers and all of our positive energy” to Savannah and her family. “She did, you’re right, always love the Olympics and the Opening Ceremony, and especially watching the athletes of Team USA make that walk,” he said.

In addition to Savannah, Today‘s Craig Melvin will remain in the U.S. for the duration of the Games. He was previously scheduled to host Olympic Late Night live from Italy from February 7 through February 9. Ahmed Fareed will now take over his hosting role. Melvin’s Olympics change-up comes amid reports that NBC has boosted security on the Today set in the wake of Nancy’s disappearance.

Nancy was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home on Saturday, January 31, and was reported missing by family members the following day. Officials have not named any persons of interest in the case, nor have they confirmed the validity of a reported ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s return.

During a Thursday, February 5, press conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that blood found on the porch of Nancy’s home was hers. Heith Janke, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Phoenix, also announced that officials are offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with information about Nancy’s whereabouts or alleged abductors.

Savannah and her siblings released a plea video via Instagram on Wednesday, February 4, asking for their mother’s return. She also addressed the reported ransom demand and spoke directly to those responsible for taking Nancy.

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” she stated. “We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Friday, February 6, 2/1c and 8/7c, NBC and Peacock

Today, Weekdays, 7/6c, NBC