What To Know Savannah Guthrie posted a new video more than a week after her mom Nancy’s disappearance.

She revealed that she believes Nancy is still alive and begged fans for help finding answers.

The Today host has been sharing video updates with fans since Nancy was seemingly abducted from her home on January 31.

Savannah Guthrie is holding onto hope that her mom, Nancy Guthrie, is still alive more than a week after she disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The Today host posted a new video about the situation on Monday, February 9, and revealed that she believes her mother can still be returned home safely.

“I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare,” Savannah said. “I just want to say, first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt. Because we believe that somehow, some way, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her even in this moment and in this darkest place.”

She went on to clarify that she and her siblings, Annie and Camron, “believe our mom is still out there,” but noted that they need “help” from the public in locating her. “Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her,” Savannah continued. “She was taken, and we don’t know where. And we need your help.”

Savannah told listeners that she isn’t just asking for prayers. “No matter where you are, even if you’re far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement,” she concluded. “We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help.”

Nancy was taken from her home on the evening of January 31, according to law enforcement. She was reported missing the following afternoon after friends noted that she did not show up to her usual Sunday church service.

Since then, there have been multiple ransom notes sent to various media outlets, although the authenticity of the letters has not been confirmed. In a February 7 video, Savannah addressed the ransom notes, speaking directly to Nancy’s abductor: “We received your message, and we understand,” she said. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”

She also clarified, “We will pay,” noting that “this is very valuable to us.” Savannah’s mother is 84 years old. The journalist has not appeared on the Today show amid her family’s desperate search for answers.

Anyone with information about Nancy’s case is advised to contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.