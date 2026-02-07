Elizabeth Smart’s Father Explains Why Savannah Guthrie & Siblings Sent Public Plea to Mom’s Kidnappers

What To Know Ed Smart explained that Savannah Guthrie and her siblings made public pleas to their mother’s kidnappers to encourage direct communication and show willingness to cooperate for her safe return.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her Tucson home on January 31, and authorities have declared her residence a crime scene as the search continues.

Ed emphasized the importance of these public messages in maintaining hope for Nancy and her family, even if she cannot hear them directly.

Elizabeth Smart‘s father, Ed Smart, recently offered insight into why Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and her siblings sent a public plea to their mom Nancy Guthrie‘s kidnappers.

During a February 5 interview with Fox & Friends, Ed explained, “Talking directly to those that have taken her, the abductors, is crucially important.”

He added, “That they know that they’re trying to comply with everything that’s being said, that they want to resolve this and bring their mother home.”

In 2002, Ed’s daughter, Elizabeth, 14, was kidnapped from her bedroom in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her captor, Brian David Mitchell, had Elizabeth for about nine months before she was rescued in March 2003.

Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (CSPD) in Arizona launched a search for Savannah’s mother on February 1. Nancy, 84, was last seen on the evening of January 31 at her Tucson home. The PCSD has since declared Nancy’s home a crime scene, determining that she was “taken” from her residence “against her will.”

On February 4, Savannah and her siblings, Anne Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, posted a video on Instagram pleading with their mother’s captor to make contact. “We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her,” the Today co-anchor said. “We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

Savannah published a follow-up video via Instagram of just Camron speaking directly to Nancy’s kidnappers on February 5.

“Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you,” he said in the clip. “We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact.”

While speaking with Fox & Friends, Ed said that Nancy knowing she is being searched for is crucial, even if she doesn’t directly hear the videos from her children.

“It’s hard to know whether Nancy can hear or not, but it’s important to make that effort,” he said. “Bringing her hope in a very difficult time and keeping her hopes up that this is going to be resolved, and she’ll be back with her family, nothing could be more important.”

As of writing, Savannah’s mother remains missing as investigators continue their search after receiving alleged ransom notes.

