Nancy Grace is weighing in on the mysterious disappearance and apparent kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie‘s mother. The journalist appeared on Entertainment Tonight to give her take on the situation, revealing her thoughts about possible suspects and more.

First, Grace, who knows Savannah from their time working together at CourtTV, dissected the video of the Today host and her siblings, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, pleading for their mom’s safe return. In the video, the siblings addressed the ransom note allegedly written by their mother’s apparent abductors and said they needed proof of life before making any trades.

“There’s something in that ransom note that’s accurate,” Grace discerned. “There’s reportedly two, some people say three, ransom notes that are the same thing sent to different [news] outlets. You have to look at who would send the ransom note to the local station there, obviously a local, and to TMZ.”

Grace pointed out that Savannah and her siblings are working with law enforcement, and said she doesn’t think they would’ve issued a public plea if they “did not find something believable in the ransom note.”

She also said she is certain that the person who allegedly abducted Nancy is a man because of “statistics.” The blood outside of Nancy’s door also “struck” Grace. “It’s not a bludgeoning,” she guessed. “It’s not a gunshot wound. It’s not a cohesive amount of blood from a knife wound. It looks like Nancy Guthrie was walking out and that she was upright.” Grace called this “encouraging.”

Grace specifically weighed in on a theory, first reported by Ashleigh Banfield, that Annie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni, is a suspect in this case (police have made it clear they do not have a person of interest at this time). She does not believe Cioni is a suspect. “I could be wrong, but I find it very hard to believe that the sister and Savannah and Camron are going to make a public plea to an unknown kidnapper when they all think it’s the brother-in-law,” she explained. “It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

The former HLN host urged law enforcement to “focus on the ransom note,” as there is “a lot to be gleaned” from it, including the manner it was sent, which she believes was probably digital. She said there should be focus on “people in the local area that knew where Mrs. Guthrie lives, that knew she’s connected to Savannah.” She continued, “If the ransom note is real, we have indications that it may be, then this is all about money. Who has a money problem and who has a connection to Mrs. Guthrie? There!”