[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for High Potential Season 2 Episode 12, “The Faust and the Furious.”]

High Potential fans invested in the will-they-won’t-they dynamic between partners Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) and Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) may have broken some ground in the February 3 episode, but are there more crumbs on the horizon?

TV Insider caught up with showrunner Todd Harthan, who offers some insight into their future. As viewers saw in “The Faust and the Furious,” Morgan experienced an intense panic attack while on the job, believing she and Karadec were in danger of being killed by poisonous gas. Ultimately, Karadec was able to calm her down, but she was apologetic for her emotional reaction, which led Karadec to point out that someday he’ll likely break down and need her support as partners.

So will someday be soon? Harthan says, “I think it’s highly likely that in a long-running relationship, he’s going to have those moments in life where he needs his village to rally around him and where he looks to Morgan and [her] strength and raw advice to pull him from his own tough chapters.”

In short, Harthan adds, “Those are the things that we love to write to because I think the audience has a huge appetite to see how these two people always step forward without hesitation to be there for one another. And those are things that we want to earn.” Still, Harthan notes, “We can’t overdo it, we don’t want to.”

Harthan’s words offer reassurance that Morgan will be put in a position to support Karadec through a tough moment. When the show finally reaches that point, he says, “We want it to be like this moment where Morgan is worried about her own mortality, seeing her kids, and then luckily, one of the strongest people she trusts the most happens to be in that room with her to wrap his arms around her.”

While we don’t imagine that the predicament that sparks this potential support would be the same as it was for Morgan, there are surely a few different avenues to take with Karadec’s eventual breakdown or moment of need.

“So will that happen where she is doing the same for him? Well, I sure hope so,” Harthan concludes. While we’ll take this as confirmation for now, stay tuned to see how Morgan and Karadec’s dynamic shifts as Season 2 continues this March on ABC.

High Potential, Season 2 Returns, Tuesday, March 3, 9/8c, ABC