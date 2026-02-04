‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Wild Car Win After Disastrous Game

After a close call, a The Price Is Right contestant jumped on top of their car and ran around the stage in a wild celebration. She almost didn’t win the vehicle after a disastrous game.

Gabby Moore, an oncological pharmacist, won the third item up for bid on February 3. She bid $451, just $1 over her opponent, on a 306-piece mechanics tool set. The next highest bid was $1,250. Since the actual retail price was $1,100, Moore won the item and got to come to the stage to play for more prizes.

The game show contestant played pocket change for the chance to win a 2025 Kia Seltos LX. The way the game works is that the contestant has to try to guess the price of the car by guessing five numbers. If the contestant is right, they get to pick an envelope off the wall. Each envelope contains amounts of money from $0 to $1. However, if they are wrong, the price of the car increases by $0.25 each time. The contestant has to match or go over the price on the board or they don’t win the car.

Moore started out with $0.25 and was given the two as the first number. For the second number, she went with four, which was wrong. That put the car up to $0.50. Moore then chose six, which was right, and she got to choose an envelope.

For the third number, The Price Is Right contestant chose zero, but that was wrong. She also chose eight and five, which made the car $1.25. The only number left was a four, so she chose that and picked an envelope.

Moore was right when she chose eight for the next number. This resulted in another envelope pick and the contestant jumping up and down.

With only zero and five left on the last number, Moore chose five. She was wrong, and the car went up to $1.50. She picked zero and picked one last envelope. This made the car $26,480.

To add to her $0.25, the first envelope had $0.25, making her total $0.50. The next two envelopes had $0.75 and $0.05, which brought her total up to $1.30.

The final envelope contained $0.25, making her total $1.55. This meant that she won the car.

The crowd erupted in a loud cheer as Moore ran from one side of the stage to the other and screamed, “I don’t believe it! Are you serious?”

When she got to the car, Moore jumped on top of it and threw her arms out. She laid on top of the car and made a snow angel while screaming out.

She spun a 1.20 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so she did not advance to the Showcase.