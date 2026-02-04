What To Know Abbott Elementary explored the next step in Janine and Gregory’s relationship with the Valentine’s Day episode, “Candygrams.”

Find out which milestone they’ve reached as they continue to grow closer with each passing episode.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 13, “Candygrams.”]

Abbott Elementary embraced the season of love with its latest Valentine’s Day entry, “Candygrams,” as it explored the next step in Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory’s (Tyler James Williams) relationship.

While the pair have been on solid footing since making their relationship official at the start of Season 4, they accelerated their forward momentum as they decided to move in together. The choice was sparked when Gregory learned his rent was going up and he couldn’t cover it alone anymore, so Janine invited him to move in with her.

Although Gregory seemed amenable to the idea at first, it became clear quite quickly that he wanted something a little different, especially as Janine’s ex, Tariq (Zack Fox), continued to loom over their lives, both at school and in Janine’s apartment, with visible evidence of his former life with her there.

Gregory devised a strategy to sway Janine into possibly finding a place together instead of having him move into her place. Ultimately, Janine realized what he was doing, and although she was resistant at first, she understood that he didn’t want to have to occupy a space that had so much evidence of Tariq still in it.

While they began to search for a new place together, Janine worried about the budget until Gregory reminded her that they’d split the rent, and suddenly she was full of ideas for where they could go. It was the mention of the apartment above hers that got Gregory’s attention, and ultimately was the winning path towards living together.

By the end of the episode, viewers got a glimpse of Gregory and Janine as they unpacked their boxes in the new space and smiled from ear to ear over their latest milestone. What do you think of their move-in? Let us know in the comments section below, and keep an eye out for updates about Abbott Elementary‘s return in March.

