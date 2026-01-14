What To Know Abbott Elementary‘s classes at the old mall continue in an all-new episode.

See Janine’s students get terrorized over a giant Benjamin Franklin head hanging in the unique space.

Abbott Elementary‘s mall-based lessons continue in “Mall Part 2: Questions & Concerns,” and we have an exclusive first look at the latest challenge facing Janine (Quinta Brunson) and her classroom, as her students are terrorized by a unique feature in their new setting.

In the sneak peek clip above, Janine goes about teaching her young students, only to be interrupted by a giant talking head of Benjamin Franklin, looming like Big Brother over the atrium just outside of her temporary classroom. The sight may be benign to some, but for the kids, it’s utterly terrifying, and we can’t blame them!

“So, back when this mall was up and running, a giant Ben Franklin head would drop down every hour on the hour and welcome you to the mall. Switch must have gotten hit by accident, and so he’s back. We don’t know how to stop it,” Janine laments to the camera during a confessional scene.

“It’s truly terrifying, but I do like hearing about the old deals for the store that used to be here,” she admits.

Janine does her best to contain the pandemonium in her class that Benjamin Franklin seems to drum up, and that’s only a fraction of the problems facing the teacher.

As the logline for the episode teases, “Growing pains hit Abbott Elementary as the PTA pressures Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) for answers. Meanwhile, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) become suspicious of Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor).

Can Janine get her class back on track? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but in the meantime, check out the exciting first-look clip above, and don’t miss the second mall episode from the ongoing fifth season. (As previously reported, it seems that only one more mall episode looms as “Mall Part 3: Heroes” will be followed by the episode titled “Picture Day.”)

Abbott Elementary, Season 5, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC