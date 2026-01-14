‘Abbott Elementary’: Benjamin Franklin Terrorizes Janine’s Class in First Look at Latest Mall Episode (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

What To Know

  • Abbott Elementary‘s classes at the old mall continue in an all-new episode.
  • See Janine’s students get terrorized over a giant Benjamin Franklin head hanging in the unique space.

Abbott Elementary‘s mall-based lessons continue in “Mall Part 2: Questions & Concerns,” and we have an exclusive first look at the latest challenge facing Janine (Quinta Brunson) and her classroom, as her students are terrorized by a unique feature in their new setting.

In the sneak peek clip above, Janine goes about teaching her young students, only to be interrupted by a giant talking head of Benjamin Franklin, looming like Big Brother over the atrium just outside of her temporary classroom. The sight may be benign to some, but for the kids, it’s utterly terrifying, and we can’t blame them!

“So, back when this mall was up and running, a giant Ben Franklin head would drop down every hour on the hour and welcome you to the mall. Switch must have gotten hit by accident, and so he’s back. We don’t know how to stop it,” Janine laments to the camera during a confessional scene.

Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary'

ABC

“It’s truly terrifying, but I do like hearing about the old deals for the store that used to be here,” she admits.

Janine does her best to contain the pandemonium in her class that Benjamin Franklin seems to drum up, and that’s only a fraction of the problems facing the teacher.

'Abbott Elementary's Mall Episodes: How Many Will There Be?
Related

'Abbott Elementary's Mall Episodes: How Many Will There Be?

As the logline for the episode teases, “Growing pains hit Abbott Elementary as the PTA pressures Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) for answers. Meanwhile, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) become suspicious of Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor).

Can Janine get her class back on track? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but in the meantime, check out the exciting first-look clip above, and don’t miss the second mall episode from the ongoing fifth season. (As previously reported, it seems that only one more mall episode looms as “Mall Part 3: Heroes” will be followed by the episode titled “Picture Day.”)

Abbott Elementary, Season 5, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Abbott Elementary key art

Don’t Be Tardy for Class

Get absolutely everything about Abbott Elementary in your inbox!

ABC

Hulu

Series

2021–

TVPG

Sitcom

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Abbott Elementary ›

Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Oprah Winfrey on the January 13, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.'
1
Oprah Winfrey Reveals Health Challenges From Weight Loss Drugs
Brayan Nicoletti - 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
2
Meet Brayan Nicoletti, ‘Bold and the Beautiful’s New R.J. Forrester
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Balloon-Maker Loses $64,000 on Pasta Puzzle That Angered Fans
Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrsattends the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts
4
HGTV’s Jenny & Dave Marrs Welcome New Family Member After Difficult Year
CBS Evening News host Tony Dokoupil interviewed President Donald Trump on January 13
5
‘CBS Evening News’ Viewers React After Trump’s Interview With Tony Dokoupil