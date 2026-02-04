‘The View’ Sets Guest Hosts for Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Maternity Leave

What To Know The View cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin is expected to depart for maternity leave for the birth of her first child.

The network has now chosen a list of guest hosts to step into her spot on the panel.

Alyssa Farah Griffin was present for Wednesday’s (February 4) episode of The View, but she is expected to take her maternity leave sometime this month as she welcomes her baby boy.

Now, ABC has chosen its rotating roll of guest hosts who’ll be substituting for the show’s resident conservative.

Savannah Chrisley, who had already announced her upcoming stint at the table, will be the first, beginning on February 17, according to Deadline.

Others who will join the “Hot Topics” table (alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, and Sunny Hostin), include former The View stars Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Abby Huntsman, along with Amanda Carpenter, Sheryl Underwood, and Whitney Cummings.

Executive producer Brian Teta told Deadline the choices were “all about a different point of view at the table” and those “who are good at this job or who have the potential to be good at this job.”

When Chrisley revealed to her followers that she was going to serve as guest host for The View, she said, “I am so excited for that because I like doing things that challenge me. I like doing things that educate me. I’m totally going outside of my comfort zone by doing The View. I mean, this is a show that has bashed — these anchors or personalities — have bashed my family, have bashed me.”

Griffin, who often spoke on-air about her fertility journey, was celebrated by her cohosts on Tuesday’s show with a live on-air baby shower. After receiving words of wisdom and support from her cohosts, friends, family, and other colleagues, a tearful Griffin said, “They say it takes a village. And just knowing I have such a wonderful village at this table, this amazing husband, and my family and friends, I mean, that was so much.”