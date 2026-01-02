Savannah Chrisley to Be Guest Host of ‘The View’ & Show Fans Are Not Happy

What To Know Savannah Chrisley announced she’ll be cohosting The View for one week.

The former reality star-turned-conservative voice said she was “excited” but condemned the cohosts for their reaction to Donald Trump’s pardons of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Reality TV alum-turned-conservative commentator Savannah Chrisley is joining the hosting lineup for The View this February.

Chrisley announced her plans to join the show on her podcast, saying, “I’m going to be doing a fun little travel show with my mom. I am cohosting The View the week of February 15 [or] 16. So I’ll be on The View all week, and I am so excited for that because I like doing things that challenge me. I like doing things that educate me. I’m totally going outside of my comfort zone by doing The View. I mean, this is a show that has bashed — these anchors or personalities — have bashed my family, have bashed me. These were the same women who made a comment to the extent of, ‘Wonder what she had to do for those pardons?’ So I’m going outside of my comfort zone by going on a show to where there’s four or five women who all believe one way, and I believe differently, and I’m excited for it because I know God’s hand is going to be on me throughout that entire experience.”

In that last bit of the comment, Chrisley may have been referring to the show’s May 28, 2025, episode in which The View‘s cohosts reacted to Donald Trump‘s decision to pardon her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, as they were serving their prison sentences for their convictions of bank fraud and tax evasion.

About the pardons, cohost Ana Navarro said, “Well, according to this administration, if you are a reality star, have a lot of money, [are] a tax cheat, and you commit fraud, then that’s good. We’re gonna give you a pardon. But poor people on Medicaid or food stamps, according to this administration, those are the real moochers in the country.” Navarro also said, “I think one of the things Americans have to do is not normalize this and not get accustomed to this and not allow this to continue to happen because this is not normal. This is not honest. This is not ethical. Basically, there’s a huge ‘For Sale’ sign on the lawn of the White House.”

Meanwhile, Sara Haines declined to have outrage over it, saying, “There’s a strategy at not jumping at everything [Trump] does.” And Alyssa Farah Griffin, the show’s most outspoken conservative, argued that while it “feels like pay-to-play,” most people would just regard those pardons as “Washington swampiness” in general.

Fans of the show on Reddit reacted furiously to Chrisley’s announcement.

One reacted to say, “Hope not. Can’t stand her or her family. Famous for nothing. Parents are thieves.” Another added, “I hate seeing criminals getting rewarded.” Added a third, “[Chrisley] sold her soul to get her crooked parents out of jail. Their show used to be fun, but I don’t like ‘Christians’ who beat people out of money!”

Another The View watcher called the move “gross” and added that they “won’t be watching” Chrisley’s guest stint. “I hope a dip in viewership lets them know entitled grifters shouldn’t be on the show,” another commenter added.

Chrisley’s addition as guest host comes at an interesting time for The View. Griffin is, of course, nearing the final months of her pregnancy and will likely go on maternity leave when she gives birth.

Meanwhile, The View has faced some criticism for the lack of conservative voices featured on the show. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg does not identify as a Democrat, but she does have strongly liberal views, while Haines is a self-declared independent, Navarro is a former Republican, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin are outspoken Democrats, and Griffin remains a conservative but does not support Trump. In a 2025 study, it was found that The View cohosts interviewed 128 liberal guests and just two conservatives. However, Behar also claimed that some conservatives are “scared” to appear on the show, while Goldberg insisted they “want people to come and give their views” and that they’d be “respectful and ask tough questions” of their guests.

The View returns with new episodes next week.

