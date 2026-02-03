‘The View’: Pregnant Alyssa Farah Griffin Has Baby Shower Live On-Air

The cohosts of The View celebrated the impending birth of Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s baby on Tuesday’s (February 3) live show, with an audience full of moms to be who received gifts from the product showcasers, along with healthcare professionals on standby, including an EMS parked outside of the ABC studio.

Griffin, whose first child with husband Justin Griffin is expected to arrive this month, was showered with personal messages from her cohosts throughout the “Hot Topics”-filled show.

In a video, Whoopi Goldberg said, “My prediction finally came true, which I’m thrilled about.” She was referring to a throwback video where she’d asked Griffin if she was pregnant on air and shocked Griffin, who was not expecting at the time. “I looked at you, and I knew it was gonna happen. I just I was off by a year… I’m excited for you. I think it’s going to be fun. You’re going to be very tired, but you’ll be happily tired as I’m seeing in my grandson. I can’t wait to celebrate this new person with you, and Justin, well done.”

Sunny Hostin was the next to share her well wishes ahead of the second commercial breaking, saying, “First of all, Alyssa, you got this. You are going to be an incredible, incredible mom, and Justin is going to be an incredible dad. I know that something that I wish I would have done; I wish I would have taken more videos, more pictures, because it goes by really, really, really quickly. You turn around, and they’re in kindergarten. You turn around, and they graduated from high school, and turn around, they’re graduating from college. So please cherish these moments, even though it’s sometimes a little hard at the beginning.”

Sara Haines‘ video came third, and she offered not only a word of wisdom but to be there when the times get tough: “This baby won the lottery, and I am so excited for the journey you guys are just beginning. Now, there’s a lot of things I wish I had known before I was a mom, and one of them is, don’t look at anyone else doing it, because every other parent, every other mom, specifically, is going to look like they have all the right gear. They do all the right things. They don’t. They’re just better at covering. No one knows what they’re doing. There’s no right way to raise a kid. The one thing I always come back to on my worst parenting days is, if you love them so supremely with every ounce of your being, you’ve done your job for the day, you’re not alone. I’m one phone call away, one text away. I love you. I love this baby already. I love Justin. I love the dogs, and I can’t wait for this journey with you.”

Joy Behar, returning from an extended sick leave last week, brought some of her signature humor to bear in her beat of advice, saying, “So here’s the thing that you have to remember, there are certain truisms about having a baby. You will love your baby because you fall in love with your baby, but you will not fall in love with your boobs. Your boobs will start to droop. Gravity will take over, and there’s nothing you can do about it. They will lose that perkiness almost immediately. And if you plan to breastfeed, which is very important for the baby, the downside of that, and I mean that literally, is that your boobs will be down to the floor. But it’s worth it. It’s worth it. Just do it.”

The episode closed with Justin joining Alyssa on the panel table to receive messages from their family, friends, and other colleagues.

A tearful Griffin then said, “They say it takes a village. And just knowing I have such a wonderful village at this table, this amazing husband, and my family and friends, I mean, that was so much.”



Goldberg closed out with a toast to Griffin, saying, “Here’s to health, happiness, and lots of love, a little bit of sleep, but a lot of laughs.”

