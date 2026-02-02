‘Happy’s Place’ Renewed for Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Belissa Escobedo and Reba McEntire in 'Happy's Place' Season 2
Happy’s Place has officially been renewed for Season 3 at NBC amid its Season 2 run on the network, promising fans more fun and laughter from Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and the gang heading into the 2026-2027 season.

From the premiere date and cast to who makes the hilarious comedy, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about Happy’s Place Season 3. Scroll down for all the updates.

Has Happy’s Place been renewed for Season 3?

Yes, as mentioned above, Happy’s Place has officially been renewed for Season 3 following a successful Season 3 debut. The renewal was announced alongside NBC’s other comedy, St. Denis Medical. “Both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC & Peacock. “A huge thank you to the producers, casts and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories.”

Melissa Peterman and Belissa Escobedo in 'Happy's Place' Season 2

When will Happy’s Place Season 3 premiere?

Happy’s Place Season 3 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but we’d expect the series to return in the fall. Season 1 debuted in October 2024, and Season 2 kicked off in November 2025, so we’d anticipate Season 3 arriving somewhere within that time period in 2026. Keep an eye out for an official date as NBC announces fall premieres.

Who will star in Happy’s Place Season 3?

We’d expect the cast to all return for Season 3, which includes Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn.

Who makes Happy’s Place Season 3?

Happy’s Place is executive-produced by McEntire, writer Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry, and Pamela Fryman. Produced by Universal Television, the series was created by Kevin and Julie Abbott.

Happy’s Place, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, NBC

