What To Know Melissa Peterman’s Gabby has an announcement in this exclusive sneak peek clip from Happy’s Place.

Is she one step closer to her motherhood journey?

Watch her special reveal.

Happy’s Place could be making way for a baby as Gabby (Melissa Peterman) has some exciting news for her colleagues as she continues her journey to become a mom in the latest episode, “The Name Game.”

In TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the episode airing January 23, Gabby enters the titular bar buzzing. “Good morning, everyone. Sorry, I’m late, but today, I’m not just late for work,” she announces.

“Oh my gosh, are you?” Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) begins, and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) adds, “Gabby, are you?” Their unfinished question, of course, is whether or not Gabby is pregnant.

“I just may be,” Gabby admits, but accountant Steve (Pablo Castelblanco) can’t deal with the cryptic conversation as he chimes in with, “Someone please finish a sentence.”

“I’m pregnant,” Gabby finally announces, leading Isabella to squeal with delight as she dashes from around the counter to give her a hug. Bobbie’s shocked face says a lot as she takes in the information.

“Oh, congratulations, Gabby!” Isabella exclaims before adding, “I’m going to be Tia Isabella!”

“That’s wonderful, Gabby,” Bobbie finally says. “I didn’t know you got your test results back so quick.”

But this is where Gabby’s announcement begins to lose some steam because she acknowledges the tests as having been a way to uncover if she was capable of carrying a child, but Gabby has interpreted being late for her period as automatically being pregnant, raising some trepidation from Bobbie. “If you didn’t take a pregnancy test, how can you be sure?” Bobbie questions.

Gabby isn’t exactly keen to answer such a question. Is her assumption right about being pregnant? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but see even more in the exclusive clip above ahead of the exciting episode, and let us know your thoughts about the announcement in the comments section below.

Happy’s Place, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC