Who Are Dexter Sol Ansell’s Famous Parents? Meet ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Star’s Family

Before Dexter Sol Ansell was on TV, his parents were. The young actor stars as Egg in HBO‘s Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven KingdomsEgg’s family history was revealed in Episode 3 on Sunday, February 1. Let’s take a look at Ansell’s.

What is Dexter Sol Ansell’s age?

Ansell is 11 years old. He was born in 2014 and had his first acting credit in Emmerdale Farm in 2019 at 5 years old.

Who are the parents of Dexter Sol Ansell?

Dexter is the son of Jonathan Ansell and Debbie King. Jonathan was one member of G4, a pop-opera singing group that almost won the first season of the U.K.’s X Factor in 2004. Debbie was the former judge of the TV gameshow Quizmania.

Dexter’s father is the blonde singer in the group whom X Factor judge Simon Cowell singled out as the should-be frontman. The group sang Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” a cappella in their audition and got an easy yes from judges Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, and Louis Walsh. See their audition in the video above.

Jonathan and Debbie met around 2006 at a nightclub and started talking about their relationship in 2008. They’ve been married since August 2009.

Dexter has an older sister, Siena Valentine Ansell, who’s in a singing group just like their dad. She’s in a trio called The Duchy Darlings. They’re based in Yorkshire, where the Ansell family is from.

The whole family attended the world premiere of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in Berlin on January 13 (see the family in the photo at the top of the page).

Is Jonathan Ansell still in G4?

Jonathan still performs as a solo artist, and G4 still performs together, although one of their members, Ben Thapa, died in 2024 at the age of 42.

G4 attended a screening of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms during the Season 1 press tour, where they playfully held Dexter up in photos on the red carpet (see below).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by G4 Official (@g4_official)

When did Debbie King host Quizmania?

Quizmania was a U.K. TV gameshow created and hosted by Debbie that aired from 2005 to 2007. She created the series with Chuck Thomas and Simon Thorogood. It aired on Information TV for a couple of months at first before switching to ITV for the duration of its run. Greg Scott was also a Quizmania presenter, among others. The show briefly returned in 2008.

Before Quizmania, Debbie hosted The Debbie King Show, which only lasted one episode. It was another phone-in quiz show.

What else has Dexter Sol Ansell been in?

Dexter played young Coriolanus in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. He also appeared in The Midwich CuckoosHullraisersChristmas on Mistletoe FarmThe MoorRobin and the Hoods, and HereA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the biggest role of his career so far. Season 2 is currently filming.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO

More A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ›

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Dexter Sol Ansell




