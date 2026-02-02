HBO Shows to Drop Early Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday: Here’s the Schedule

HBO‘s Sunday prime time shows are coming out early on streaming this week due to the Super Bowl. The cable network announced the early releases on Sunday, February 1, while Industry and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms were airing during the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Industry Season 4 Episode 5 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Episode 4 will come out early this week on HBO Max. Here’s when they’ll be available.

Industry Season 4 Episode 5 Air Time

Industry‘s next episode is titled “Eyes Without a Face.” It’s the fifth of eight total episodes this season. It will be available to stream on HBO Max this Friday, February 6, at an earlier time than usual, 3:01 a.m. ET. Its runtime is 1 hour and 2 minutes.

The episode will still air on the HBO cable channel in its usual air time, 9/8c, on Sunday, February 8.

Here’s the logline for “Eyes Without a Face”: “With the company’s position collapsing, Sweetpea (Miriam Petche) and Kwabena (Toheeb Jimoh) head to Accra to try to expose Tender. Harper [Myha’la] and Eric [Ken Leung] receive personal news.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 4 Air Time

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Episode 4 is titled “Seven.” It will show the aftermath of the major reveal about Egg’s (Dexter Sol Ansell) true identity in Episode 3.

Just like Industry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 4 will be available to stream on HBO Max on Friday, February 6, at 3:01 a.m. ET. Its runtime is 38 minutes. It will still air on HBO at its usual time, 10/9c, on Sunday, February 8. It’s the fourth of six total episodes in Season 1 (Season 2 is currently filming).

Here’s the logline for “Seven”: “After landing himself in the Targaryens’ crosshairs, Dunk [Peter Claffey] exercises his right to request a trial by combat. But when Aerion [Finn Bennett] insists on a trial of seven instead, Dunk is faced with the daunting task of finding six others to fight alongside him.”

Industry, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO