‘NCIS’ Sneak Peek Reveals Bishop & Torres’ Reunion — in Bed?! (VIDEO)

What To Know The March 3 NCIS episode features the dramatic return of Bishop, who is now a wanted cyber-terrorist.

A new preview highlights Bishop and Torres’ reunion.

We had a feeling that sparks would be flying in Emily Wickersham‘s full return episode — she appeared briefly at the end of the fall finale — when Bishop and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) reunite on NCIS, but we’re not sure we could have predicted exactly what the new promo for the March 3 episode reveals.

Most of the preview is about the fact that there’s so little known about what’s been going on with Bishop since she left (last seen in the Season 18 finale), if she can be trusted or feels she can trust her former team, and that she’s now a wanted cyber-terrorist, as the description for “Her” reveals: “On her first NCIS: Elite mission, Knight [Katrina Law] is given orders to hunt down and arrest Eleanor Bishop after the former member of the NCIS team is designated a wanted cyber-terrorist. In need of someone to trust, Bishop turns to Torres, and the two come face to face for the first time since she abruptly left nearly five years ago.”

But the video (ab0ve) also features a couple quick flashes that you won’t want to miss: what looks like Bishop in a body bag and Bishop and Torres in bed together! It ends with what seems to be the moment that they first reunite, with her coming up behind him with, “Hey, Nick,” and him turning around.

It was at the end of the NCIS fall finale in December that Knight got her first NCIS: Elite mission and the target was revealed to be Bishop — who was watching her former team at the same time.

“We thought bringing Bishop in for Torres at this particular moment would upend an apple cart that’s coming down the pike after this episode airs and put a very interesting spin on it,” executive producer Steven D. Binder told TV Insider at the time. “Plus, he never got the closure that he felt he needed. And it was an abrupt departure. I think the details of it, why Bishop did what she did, become a little more clear in this episode, but he’s a fully-fledged human and this is a moment that he’s been wanting to have and we were happy to finally have an opportunity to give it to him.”

As for what’s happened to Bishop since she’s been gone, “She’s been in a very serious life-or-death situation. She’s seen some very scary stuff and some very hairy stuff. She’s not the same person that [she was when] she left. She is a very different person,” Binder said. “The world has beaten her up, and maybe a little too much, let’s put it that way. So, friends are enemies, enemies are friends in the world she’s in, and that’s how she views the world now, I think. And when she comes back, to people who were previously her friends, we may have to wonder where her head’s really at.”

What are you hoping to see in Emily Wickersham’s return? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Midseason Return, Tuesday, March 3, 8/7c, CBS