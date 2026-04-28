Back in March, Castle‘s Stana Katic visited the set of NCIS and got fans hoping that it meant she’d be guest-starring on the long-running CBS drama. But it was just that — she was visiting her friend, Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Nick Torres) — and we’ll have to wait to see if the actress who played Kate Beckett on the ABC drama for eight seasons ever appears alongside any of the federal agents.

When Valderrama stopped by TV Insider’s office on Tuesday, April 28, to discuss the season, we had to ask about Katic’s visit and the chance of seeing her onscreen. After all, her Castle costar, Seamus Dever, recurred in Season 22 as Deputy Director Gabriel LaRoche.

“Stana and I have been pals. We’ve known each other for many years, and we’ve always chatted about working together. We always talk about it. We’re like, we got to figure out something together because I think she’s such a strong, bada** actress, and I just think creating something with her would be really fun. So we’re always in conversations and figuring out what that looks like, where and what, you know?” he shares. (Watch the video below.)

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As for how the visit to the NCIS set came about, it was Katic who initiated it, he reveals. “She just hit me one day. She goes, ‘I’d love to come and visit you guys. I haven’t seen you in a long time.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, come.’ So she came to visit the set, which you could have assumed that as soon as she entered the set, the crew, the writers, the directors, everyone was like, ‘What? What’s happening? Why is she here?'” he says with a laugh. “But I was just so grateful that she came to visit. She’s someone that stayed very close and love her. And her husband, Kris [Brkljač], is just an amazing dude. He’s like one of my brothers.”

As for seeing Katic onscreen on NCIS, “Her coming up, I knew it was going to steer some things, but I have nothing to report on that yet,” Valderrama admits.

Do you want to see Stana Katic on NCIS? If so, in what kind of role? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS