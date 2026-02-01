What To Know Don Lemon attended the 2026 Grammys with his husband.

His attendance at the event came just two days after he was arrested at an anti-ICE protest.

Lemon was also at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party, where he received a standing ovation.

Just days after his controversial arrest, former CNN anchor Don Lemon stepped onto the red carpet at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1. With husband Tim Malone at his side, Lemon made a conspicuous public appearance, smiling for photographers and projecting calm as he returned to the spotlight amid ongoing scrutiny.

Two days earlier, on Friday, January 30, Lemon was arrested in Los Angeles in connection with an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota and later released on his own recognizance. He is currently facing federal charges, including conspiracy and allegations of interfering with the First Amendment rights of worshipers, which he has said he plans to contest.

The night before, at Clive Davis‘s annual pre-Grammy gala, Lemon returned to the Beverly Hills Hilton, the same place he was cuffed and taken away by federal agents hours before the event. At the celebrity-filled bash, he even received a standing ovation from the crowd as a show of support.

Lemon shared the moment on Instagram, as he expressed gratitude for the support he’s received from the industry. He captioned the post: “Thank you, Clive Davis, for having us and for such an extraordinary welcome. Feeling deeply supported right now!”

Lemon has vowed to fight the charges, forcefully denying any wrongdoing and signaling that he plans to challenge the allegations through the legal process.

“I have spent my entire career covering the news. I will not stop now,” the journalist told reporters outside a Los Angeles courthouse. “In fact, there is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable. Again, I will not stop now. I will not stop ever.”

