The 2026 Grammy Awards are jam-packed with big-name presenters and performers, but one very familiar face is missing from the list of confirmed attendees: Taylor Swift. Swift has been a Grammys darling in recent years, attending four out of the last five ceremonies after taking four years off from showing up at the awards show.

But despite releasing her massive, record-breaking album The Life of a Showgirl in October 2025, Swift has zero nominations at the 2026 ceremony, which has led to questions about whether or not she’ll show up for music’s biggest night.

Scroll down for everything we know about Swift’s attendance and why she’s not nominated in any categories this year.

Will Taylor Swift attend the 2026 Grammys?

It’s not expected that Swift will attend the 2026 Grammys. Although fans are still hopeful that she may show up as a surprise presenter or performer, there has been no confirmed reporting that the A-lister will be at the show.

Ben Winston, an executive producer for the Grammys, recently addressed a report from HITS that claimed Swift would be performing at the ceremony. He debunked the rumor in an interview with the same outlet.

“The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is because HITS decided to print it this week and put it in their HITSList, and it was picked up globally,” Winston explained. “But HITS just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it’s a real thing, when it was made up in your office! That really is a full-circle rumor!”

Why isn’t Taylor Swift nominated at the 2026 Grammys?

The reason Swift did not receive any nominations for The Life of a Showgirl at the 2026 Grammys is because the album was released after the eligibility period for nominees ended. Projects eligible to be nominated at the 2026 Grammys had to have been released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025. The Life of a Showgirl didn’t come out until October 3, 2025, so it missed the cutoff.

However, that just means that the album and its songs will be eligible for nomination in 2027.

How many Grammys has Taylor Swift won?

Swift has 14 Grammy Awards to her name. She has a record amount of Album of the Year wins, taking home the highest honor for Fearless, 1989, Folklore, and Midnights. In 2010, Fearless also won Best Country Album, while its song “White Horse” took home Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

In 2012, Swift’s track “Mean” won the Grammys for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. She won Best Song Written for Visual Media in 2013 for “Safe and Sound,” a track she wrote and recorded for The Hunger Games.

1989‘s Album of the Year win came in 2016, along with Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video for “Bad Blood.” After Folklore took Album of the Year in 2021, Swift won Best Music Video once again in 2023 for her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” short film. Then, Midnights won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album in 2024.

She’s had 58 nominations at the Grammys since 2008.

2026 Grammy Awards, Sunday, February 1, 8/7c, CBS