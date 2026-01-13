Music’s biggest night is just around the corner. The 68th Grammy Awards are represented by the Recording Academy of the United States to honor the best performers, songs, and albums in music of that year.

Former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah was announced as the host for the event, which airs on January 13. This will be his sixth time hosting the award show. Noah, who has been nominated for a Grammy award before, is also the executive producer of the program.

Read on to find out more about the 2026 Grammy Awards below, including nominees, where to watch, and more.

When are the 68th Grammy Awards?

The Grammys will air on Sunday, February 1, in Los Angeles, California, at the Crypto Arena from 8 to 11:30/10:30c.

The special, Inside The 68th Annual Grammys, will air on CBS on Friday, January 30, at 8/7c.

Where can you watch the Grammy Awards?

CBS is the official home of the Grammy Awards, meaning fans can watch on CBS and Paramount+.

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards?

As mentioned above, Trevor Noah will host the awards. According to a press release, this will be his “final time” as the master of ceremonies.

Who is nominated for a Grammy?

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with nine, followed by Cirkut, Jack Antonoff, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, Sabrina Carpenter, Serban Ghenea, Andrew Watt, Clipse, Doechii, Sounwave, SZA, Turnstile, and Tyler the Creator, who all have five or more.

The Grammys are voted on by the Recording Academy’s membership body of music makers. The eligibility for this year’s awards went from August 31, 2024, to August. 30, 2025. See all of the nominations here.

Who is performing at the Grammys?

The performers for the 68th Grammys have not yet been announced. Check back for updates.

Who will present?

Just like the performers, the presenters have not yet been announced. Check back here for updates closer to the time.

Grammy Awards, Sunday, February 1, 8/7c, CBS & Paramount+