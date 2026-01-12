‘NCIS,’ ‘Origins’ & ‘Sydney’ New Episodes Delayed — Find Out When Shows Will Return

What To Know The winter premieres of NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney have been delayed.

Two of the three shows left off on big cliffhangers.

NCIS fans, the wait will stretch out for all three series to return after their fall finales aired in early December. The winter premiere dates have been changed.

NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney have been airing back-to-back-to-back on Tuesdays for the 2025-2026 season, and all three were originally slated to return on Tuesday, February 24. However, they now have a new return date of Tuesday, March 3. That’s due to the State of the Union address on the original winter premiere date.

That means fans will have to wait to see more of Emily Wickersham‘s return as Ellie Bishop, the aftermath of Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Diane’s (Kathleen Kenny) Las Vegas wedding, and what’s next for the team in Sydney. The mothership and prequel both left off with pretty big cliffhangers, so fortunately, it’s not too much longer, just one more week. (Sydney‘s planned fall finale did not air after a shooting on Bondi Beach.) The rest of CBS’ lineup will return as originally set (see the full schedule here).

NCIS left off with the shocking return of Wickersham’s Bishop, who is now the target of Jessica Knight’s (Katrina Law) Elite team.

“When someone leaves, you’re always wondering, do they want to come back? Do we want them back? We wanted her back, and once we started hearing that she might be interested, we were like, OK, well, we can start really seriously thinking about the things that we’ve been doing. And one of the things that’s going on with the show is we’re exploring some relationships between our characters and some interesting mixing and matching. And we thought bringing Bishop in for Torres [Wilmer Valderrama] at this particular moment would upend an apple cart that’s coming down the pike after this episode airs and put a very interesting spin on it,” executive producer Steven D. Binder explained to TV Insider. “Plus, he never got the closure that he felt he needed. And it was an abrupt departure. I think the details of it, why Bishop did what she did, become a little more clear in this episode, but he’s a fully-fledged human and this is a moment that he’s been wanting to have and we were happy to finally have an opportunity to give it to him.”

Meanwhile, on Origins, Gibbs got married to Diane despite his obvious, lingering feelings for his teammate, Lala (Mariel Molino).

He is “split” when it comes to the two women, executive producer David J. North told us. “I think that deep down, these feelings that he has for Lala are undeniable, but she’s a coworker, and also it’s difficult. Life is complicated. And Diane came into his life, and those feelings are real, too, and I think he maybe kind of shoves down the feelings for Lala and goes for what’s there and what’s really more possible.”

NCIS, Midseason Return, Tuesday, March 3, 8/7c, CBS

NCIS: Origins, Midseason Return, Tuesday, March 3, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS: Sydney, Midseason Return, Tuesday, March 3, 10/9c, CBS