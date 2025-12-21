Will Tony & Ziva Return to ‘NCIS’ After Spinoff Cancellation?

What To Know Paramount+ has canceled the NCIS: Tony & Ziva spinoff, leaving the future of Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David’s appearances in the main NCIS series uncertain.

Neither CBS nor the actors have confirmed any plans for Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo to return to NCIS.

Both actors have previously made surprise returns to NCIS, and writers had ideas for continuing the characters’ story, fueling fans’ hopes for their eventual comeback.

The NCIS universe is a little smaller now that Paramount+ has canceled the spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Luckily, the spinoff’s one and only season left Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) in a solid place, but fans are still craving more of the couple.

So, is there a chance the two characters will return to the flagship NCIS series? Here’s our breakdown of the chances…

There’s been no word about Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo returning to NCIS after Tony & Ziva’s end.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that anyone at CBS and Paramount+ or in the NCIS and Tony & Ziva writers rooms has indicated that Weatherly and de Pablo could come back to the mothership.

Then again, Tony & Ziva’s cancellation just became public knowledge two days ago, so plans might still be in the works.

The two actors described the spinoff as the “next chapter” of Tony and Ziva’s story.

In the joint statement Weatherly and de Pablo released on Friday, the actors said the now-canceled spinoff representing the “next chapter” of Tony and Ziva’s story, not the last chapter.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva’s story,” they told fans.

Then again, Weatherly and de Pablo suggested more finality later in the statement, thanking the fans who “joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after.”

Both actors have made surprise appearances on NCIS before.

Weatherly left NCIS after that show’s 13th season but returned in Season 21 to join his colleagues in mourning their team member Ducky (David McCallum), just a week or so before Paramount+’s Tony & Ziva order made headlines.

De Pablo, on the other hand, resurfaced in the Season 16 finale and then recurred in Season 17. It seems that the door at NCIS is always open for these two.

Weatherly has already speculated about what the following chapter of the characters’ lives might be.

The Tony & Ziva writers already had an idea for continuing the characters’ story: They had even plotted an alternate ending for the Season 1 finale to set up a prospective Season 2.

And Weatherly shared his musings about Season 2 in a TV Insider interview this October. “What’s the next level of [Tony & Ziva’s] relationship?” he said. “Does that mean that they have established the trust and that they are going to have a proper wedding and that [daughter] Tali is going to start going to high school? I think there’s something about moving into a very solid place, and just when you think that everything is super solid, some other aspect of everything blows up.”

Undoubtedly, fans are hoping to see that blow-up — or just a catch-up — on NCIS.

NCIS, Midseason Return, Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 8/7c, CBS

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, All Episodes, Now Streaming, Parmaount+