Former ‘Today’ Anchor Ann Curry Speaks Out About Matt Lauer’s Accuser

What To Know Ann Curry publicly praised Brooke Nevils as “brave” and “credible” ahead of Nevils’ memoir detailing her alleged sexual assault by former NBC host Matt Lauer.

Lauer was fired from NBC in 2017 after Nevils accused him of rape during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and an internal investigation suggested this may not have been an isolated incident.

Curry has a history of supporting Nevils and other women at NBC, previously warning management about Lauer’s behavior and affirming her belief in Nevils’ account.

Warning: The following post contains discussions of sexual assault.

Former NBC Today anchor Ann Curry praised Brooke Nevils as “brave” for releasing a memoir about the harassment she says she faced after accusing former NBC host Matt Lauer of sexual assault.

Ahead of the memoir’s release on February 3, Curry, who co-anchored Today with Lauer from 2010 to 2011, shared a statement with People about her experience working with Nevils, who was working as an NBC talent assistant at the time of the alleged assault.

“I remember Brooke as good-hearted and credible, with great potential,” Curry told the outlet. “She is also brave.”

In 2017, Lauer’s employment with NBC was terminated following accusations of sexual misconduct. This stemmed from a complaint by Nevils, who claimed Lauer anally raped her in his hotel room while the two were in Sochi covering the 2014 Winter Olympics. Lauer denied the accusations.

At the time, then-NBC chairman Andrew Lack said after an internal investigation, he had been “presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Curry, who left NBC News in 2015 after almost 25 years at the network, has lent her support to Nevils and other former female colleagues in the past. She told The Washington Post in 2018 that she’d spoken to NBC management in 2012 after a female staffer told her she was “sexually harassed physically” by Lauer.

“I told management they had a problem and they needed to keep an eye on him and how he deals with women,” Curry told the outlet.

She also backed Nevils up after the release of Ronan Farrow’s Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, in which Nevils detailed the alleged assault.

“Brooke Nevils is a credible young woman of good character. She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent,” Curry wrote on X (then Twitter). “I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart.”

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, call 911.