What Is Ann Curry Doing Now? Her Life 13 Years After ‘Today’ Exit

Ann Curry had a 25-year tenure at NBC News, beginning her career with the network in 1990 and departing in 2015. From 1997 to 2011, she was the news anchor on the Today show, and in June 2011, she began co-anchoring the broadcast alongside Matt Lauer. However, her tenure as co-host only lasted one year.

After Curry was ousted from her gig on Today she remained with NBC for three more years before moving on. Now, her life is mostly out of the spotlight. Scroll down to learn more about her Today exit and what she’s up to now.

What is Ann Curry doing now?

Following her exit from NBC in 2015, Curry returned to television with the six-episode PBS series We’ll Meet Again in 2018. In the show, Curry reunited people who experienced momentous events in American history together. The series returned for Season 2 in 2019, as well.

Today, Curry lives a much more private life, although she still pops up sometimes for speaking engagements, including a talk at Yale University in October. In 2022, Curry spoke about the future of journalism at an event in Portugal, and she popped up to speak at a luncheon for the Texas Women’s Foundation in 2024.

In October, Curry made a rare public appearance at Equality Now’s Make Equality Reality Gala in New York City.

Per her Instagram bio, she now indulges in photography, and still considers herself a “global journalist.” She is not very active on social media. A lot of her posts are of life in New York City, in addition to her travels. At the end of 2024, she took a trip to Antarctica, which she documented heavily on her page.

Why did Ann Curry leave Today?

When Curry was fired from Today, there was much buzz among the public about what caused her ousting. Most speculated that lack of chemistry with Lauer was to blame, and there were reports that Lauer orchestrated Curry’s firing behind the scenes. However, sources at the network insisted falling ratings were the issue, according to People.

In September 2020, Curry admitted she still didn’t “understand” why she was fired from the morning program. “I know I did nothing wrong,” she told Elle. “I know I was good at my job.” She also said that the network’s decision “still hurt” eight years later.

“The bottom line is that it still hurts,” she admitted. “It honestly hurts really deeply because I really think I did nothing wrong.”

Are Ann Curry and Matt Lauer friends?

No, Curry and Lauer are not friends. Their strained relationship was often evident during Today broadcasts, including Curry’s final show, when she seemingly flinched as they embraced after her goodbye speech.

Lauer was fired from Today in 2017 following multiple accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. Curry broke her silence on the allegations in January 2018, telling CBS Mornings, “I can tell you that I’m not surprised by the allegations. That means that I’m walking down that road, I’m trying not to hurt people. I know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated. I never did anything wrong to be publicly humiliated, and I don’t want to cause that pain to someone else.”

She added, “But I can say… I would be surprised if many people, or women, did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. I think it would be surprising if someone said they didn’t see that.”

Curry later revealed to The Washington Post that one of the women who made accusations against Lauer had confided in her in 2012. She said she spoke to management and warned them “they needed to keep an eye on him and how he deals with women.” However, did not name the woman who came to her in an effort to protect her privacy. Curry was ousted from Today shortly afterward.

Is Ann Curry still married to Brian Ross?

Yes, Curry is still married to her husband Brian Ross, a software executive whom she met in college at the University of Oregon. The two tied the knot in 1989.

Curry and Ross share two kids: daughter McKenzie and son William Walker.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).