NBC’s Stephanie Gosk Files for Divorce From Ex-‘Today’ Host Jenna Wolfe

What To Know NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk has officially filed for divorce from former Today co-host Jenna Wolfe, ending their 13-year marriage after separating in 2021.

The couple, who share two daughters, cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of working from home as key factors in their decision to separate.

Despite the split, Wolfe and Gosk remain close friends and committed co-parents, regularly communicating and prioritizing their family’s well-being.

NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk has filed for divorce from ex-Today co-host Jenna Wolfe, almost four and a half years after the former couple first separated.

As first reported by TMZ, Gosk filed documents on Wednesday (January 28) to end the 13-year marriage. The pair had been married since 2013, the same year Wolfe announced she was a lesbian and that she and Gosk were expecting their first child. They welcomed daughter, Harper, later that same year, and went on to have a second daughter, Quinn, in 2015.

While divorce papers have only just been filed, the former partners went public with their split in 2021. Wolfe later spoke about the separation, revealing that the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on their relationship.

“COVID was really tough, because we both worked from home,” Wolfe told People in a 2023 interview. At the time, Wolfe was working as an anchor for Fox Sports while Gosk was covering news for NBC.

She continued, “There’s a lot of beautiful ego that comes with one person being on television. But when there’s two people on television, plus both kids trying to do Zoom school in a Manhattan apartment, there’s just no space anywhere. We decided after that, in order to preserve the relationship, it was better that Steph moved out.”

Despite the break-up, Wolfe confirmed she and Gosk were “still great friends, still loving parents.”

Amid the separation, Wolfe had also tested positive for BRCA, the breast cancer gene, and opted to undergo a preventive hysterectomy and double mastectomy. She later told People that he “had a very honest conversation” with her kids about her health and split from Gosk.

“If you don’t freak out about something, then kids won’t. And I think what I’ve learned through this process is how much they learn by absorbing your reaction, more than by you telling them how they should react,” she shared.

When it comes to parenting, Wolfe said “it’s working really well,” noting she and Gosk talk every day and regularly get together as a family. “We’re great friends and fantastic parents,” she added.

Wolfe, who was Today‘s Sunday co-anchor from 2007 to 2012, admitted there was hesitancy over going public with the split. “We were just waiting for the right time to tell people because often, this is looked at as a failure,” she told People. “Like, ‘Oh, your marriage failed.’ But I’m like, ‘Or, maybe we figured out a way to save the family unit.’ ”

However, at the time, she said the separation only strengthened the family bond. “We still have each other and we always will,” she concluded.