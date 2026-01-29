Susan Lucci more than made her mark on daytime, bringing All My Children‘s Erica Kane to life for the show’s entire 41-year run. While promoting her new book, La Lucci, which will be released on February 3, the legendary actress reflected on her enduring connection to the genre that made her a household name.

That tie to Pine Valley could soon deepen. Earlier this month, Kelly Ripa (Hayley Vaughan, AMC) revealed that she and hubby Mark Consuelos (Mateo Santos, AMC) are developing two All My Children films for Lifetime through their production company, Milojo. Lucci would be on board to reprise her iconic role — under the right circumstances.

“I will always listen, but I the caveat is that I have to know that I’m in good hands,” Lucci says. “It’s very important to be in the best of hands, and I was in the best of hands with, with Agnes [Nixon, AMC ‘s creator] at the helm writing and Lorraine Broderick as the head writer. So, I want to know who’s writing and what the notion is, and the idea and the concept. I do know that I’d be in great hands with Kelly and Mark, so that’s very encouraging, and of course, I would be very much on board for sure.”

Meanwhile, fans have been buzzing over the possibility of Erica Kane resurfacing elsewhere in the daytime universe, after her name was dropped on General Hospital. Lucci is open to the possibility, but her focus remains on what could happen with Ripa and Consuelos. “I don’t want to say never, but I want to see if this really pans out with Kelly and Mark,” she explains. “That would be ideal. I’m very flattered if the fans want that and if General Hospital is writing that. It’s a very good show, so we’ll see down the road.”

Though AMC last aired on ABC in 2011, Lucci remains optimistic about the future of soaps. The debut of Beyond the Gates in February 2025 has only reinforced that belief. “I think it’s fabulous,” Lucci notes. “I think it was a mistake to let [AMC] go off the air, to let the genre start to fade on the air because the audience loves the storytelling. The stories are so relatable. I really applaud CBS for making a commitment to a brand-new soap, and it’s Julie Carruthers [executive producer] who was our executive producer for a long time. She was a wonderful producer. I really applaud her. I try to catch episodes when I can, and I think it’s terrific storytelling, wonderful characters, and beautifully cast. They are in their second season, and my congratulations to them and also to the audience.

“I know that the audience would be there and are still there for the soaps like General Hospital that were there from the beginning,” she continues. “It’s definitely something that appeals to people; there is just a human need, I think, to hear other people’s stories, and when it’s visual as well, you can have a peek ‘beyond the gates.’ That’s very interesting to people.”

