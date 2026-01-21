‘All My Children’ Movies in the Works at Lifetime: Will Susan Lucci Return?
What To Know
- Kelly Ripa’s production company is developing two All My Children movies for Lifetime.
- She asked former costar Susan Lucci if she’d be open to returning as Erica Kane.
- The soap was canceled in 2011 and then briefly revived in 2013.
Pine Valley is so back. Kelly Ripa announced on the latest edition of her Sirius XM podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, that her production company, Milojo, is developing two All My Children movies at Lifetime.
When Ripa revealed the exciting news, she was sitting down with soap legend Susan Lucci. She asked Lucci if she would be open to reprising her role as the one and only Erica Kane.
“I would love to play Erica Kane again,” Lucci told Ripa. “It would be a lot of fun. Are you kidding? She was so much fun to play. My goodness, it was so much fun. I was serious when I said I would look at the scripts and go, ‘Really, I get to do this?’ This was a wonderful part, and I’ve been hearing good things about the writer, too, and that, of course, is so important, whose hands are you in.”
Lucci and Ripa have been longtime friends after crossing paths on the ABC soap. Ripa joined the cast in 1990 as Hayley Vaughan and met her now-husband, Mark Consuelos.
This All My Children revival has been years in the making. Back in 2020, ABC was in early development on a primetime reboot of the soap, with Ripa and Consuelos signing on as executive producers. That series never materialized, but Ripa and Consuelos have since segued to the Lifetime movies.
All My Children was canceled by ABC in 2011 after 41 years on the air. The soap was revived by Prospect Park in 2013, but only aired for a few months before being axed again.
The soap’s series finale left Erica Kane’s fate in jeopardy. Fans were left wondering who J.R. shot at the Chandler mansion, and Erica was one of the potential victims.
Lucci will look back on her incredible life and career in her upcoming second memoir, La Lucci. She’ll open up about pivotal moments on All My Children and the loss of her longtime husband, Helmut Huber.
Thorsten Kaye
Debbi Morgan
Darnell Williams
Ryan Bittle
Vincent Irizarry
Jill Larson
Colin Egglesfield
Jordi Vilasuso
David Canary
Eden Riegel
Julia Barr
Cady McClain
Heather Roop
Eric Nelsen
Denyse Tontz
Sal Stowers
Robert Scott Wilson
Ray MacDonnell
Alicia Minshew
Francesca James
Jordan Lane Price
Lindsay Hartley
Melissa Leo
Tasia Valenza
Peter Bergman
Dorothy Lyman
Kim Delaney
Richard Shoberg
Matthew Cowles
William Mooney
Warren Burton
Eli Mintz
Nicholas Benedict
Lawrence Keith
Mary Fickett
Frances Heflin
Ruth Warrick
Keith Hamilton Cobb
Robert LuPone
Elizabeth Lawrence
Steve Caffrey
Josh Duhamel
Finola Hughes
Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa
Jesse McCartney
Marcy Walker
Jack Scalia
Jennifer Bassey
Eva La Rue
Sydney Penny
Tommy J. Michaels
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Dondré Whitfield
Matt Borlenghi
James Patrick Stuart
William Christian
Robert Gentry
Liz Vassey
Mark La Mura
Ellen Wheeler
Robert Duncan McNeill
Lauren Holly
Kathleen Noone
Louis Edmonds
Gillian Spencer
J.R. Martinez
Michael Nouri
Susan Lucci
Michael E. Knight
Bobbie Eakes
Brittany Allen
Cornelius Smith
Jeff Branson
Alexa Havins
William deVry
Ricky Paull Goldin
Cameron Mathison
Rebecca Budig
Jacob Young
Walt Willey
Aiden Turner
Melissa Claire Egan
James Mitchell
Tonya Pinkins
Leven Rambin
Chrishell Stause
Amanda Baker
Eileen Herlie
Billy Miller
Christina Bennett Lind⨁Full Cast & Crew