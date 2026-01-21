What To Know Kelly Ripa’s production company is developing two All My Children movies for Lifetime.

She asked former costar Susan Lucci if she’d be open to returning as Erica Kane.

The soap was canceled in 2011 and then briefly revived in 2013.

Pine Valley is so back. Kelly Ripa announced on the latest edition of her Sirius XM podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, that her production company, Milojo, is developing two All My Children movies at Lifetime.

When Ripa revealed the exciting news, she was sitting down with soap legend Susan Lucci. She asked Lucci if she would be open to reprising her role as the one and only Erica Kane.

“I would love to play Erica Kane again,” Lucci told Ripa. “It would be a lot of fun. Are you kidding? She was so much fun to play. My goodness, it was so much fun. I was serious when I said I would look at the scripts and go, ‘Really, I get to do this?’ This was a wonderful part, and I’ve been hearing good things about the writer, too, and that, of course, is so important, whose hands are you in.”

Lucci and Ripa have been longtime friends after crossing paths on the ABC soap. Ripa joined the cast in 1990 as Hayley Vaughan and met her now-husband, Mark Consuelos.

This All My Children revival has been years in the making. Back in 2020, ABC was in early development on a primetime reboot of the soap, with Ripa and Consuelos signing on as executive producers. That series never materialized, but Ripa and Consuelos have since segued to the Lifetime movies.

All My Children was canceled by ABC in 2011 after 41 years on the air. The soap was revived by Prospect Park in 2013, but only aired for a few months before being axed again.

The soap’s series finale left Erica Kane’s fate in jeopardy. Fans were left wondering who J.R. shot at the Chandler mansion, and Erica was one of the potential victims.

Lucci will look back on her incredible life and career in her upcoming second memoir, La Lucci. She’ll open up about pivotal moments on All My Children and the loss of her longtime husband, Helmut Huber.