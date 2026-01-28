Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Trump’s ‘Paid Agitators’ Claim, Celebrates Guillermo’s 55th Birthday

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump for repeatedly calling Minnesota protestors “paid agitators” without providing evidence, suggesting Trump himself is a “paid agitator.”

Kimmel also celebrated his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez’s 55th birthday on the show, sharing humorous anecdotes and childhood photos.

Guillermo’s new salsa brand was launched at Costco, with Kimmel declaring him a “full-fledged salsa magnate.”

Jimmy Kimmel threw Donald Trump‘s “paid agitators” claims back in his face on Tuesday night (January 27), saying that the President is the one being paid to agitate the American public.

Amid the ongoing protests in Minnesota against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Trump has repeatedly called those protestors “paid agitators,” though he hasn’t provided any proof to substantiate his claims. The President made the claim again on Fox News’ The Will Cain Show following the killing of nurse Alex Pretti by an ICE agent on Saturday.

“I believe he believes it. He can’t imagine anyone ever doing anything without getting paid for it,” the late-night host said during his opening monologue on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! “These are not paid agitators. These are concerned Americans. If they’re paid agitators, by the way, prove it. Quit saying they’re paid agitators. Prove it.”

Kimmel continued, “You know who is a paid agitator? You are! You literally sold a crypto coin that says ‘fight, fight, fight’ on it. You’re a paid agitator surrounded by a bunch of greasy little paid agitator-tots, okay?”

Elsewhere on the show, Kimmel celebrated the birthday of his long-time sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, who turned 55 on Tuesday.

“I’m going to tell you something, you’re here on a very special night. A night of celebration not only here, but all around the world,” Kimmel told the studio audience at the top of the show. “Fifty-five years ago today, on January 27th, 1971, Don Julio and the Pillsbury Doughboy welcomed a child together, a baby. And they named him Guillermo. And tonight, we wish him a happy birthday.”

After letting his friend know he shares a birthday with Mozart and “Edward Smith, the captain of the Titanic,” Kimmel shared several photos from Rodriguez’s childhood. The pics included a black-and-white snap of Rodriguez as a child, a Little League pic, a Christmas photo, and one of him dressed as a woman.

Kimmel ended by shouting out Rodriguez’s new salsa brand, which officially launched at Costco this week. “As of this week, he is a full-fledged salsa magnate!” the host said.

As a birthday treat, Kimmel told Guillermo, “Feel free to barely pay attention for the rest of the show.”

You can watch the full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC