Amazon’s Melania Trump Documentary Gets Release Date: Everything We Know About the Film

Melania Trump is getting the documentary treatment.

The First Lady of the United States is the subject of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios documentary Melania, which is set to hit theaters next year. Amazon reportedly poured $40 million into the project, which is directed by Brett Ratner.

In a January interview on Fox & Friends, Trump said she was inspired to create the documentary after releasing her 2024 self-titled memoir. “I get so many messages and letters [about] how they enjoy the book, and they would love, my fans, and people would love to hear more from me. So, I had an idea to make a movie, to make a film about my life,” she explained. “My life is incredible, it’s incredibly busy, and I told my agent, ‘I have this idea, so please go out and make a deal for me.’”

Trump continued, “We started the production in November, and we are shooting right now. So, it’s a day-to-day [in my] life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have. People, they don’t really know, and they will see it. It’s day-to-day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the First Lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need.”

When does Melania premiere?

The documentary will hit theaters on January 30, 2026, and will be available to stream on Prime Video following its theatrical run.

When is Melania about?

“Melania offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration — through the eyes of the First Lady-elect herself,” the film’s logline reads, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Step inside Melania Trump’s world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and reenters public life with her family. With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, Melania showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles.”

How involved is Melania Trump in the documentary?

In addition to starring in the film, Trump also serves as a producer on the project.

Will Melania feature other members of the First Family?

Given that the documentary will follow Melania through the beginning of her husband, President Donald Trump‘s second term, it is likely several members of the Trump family will appear in the project in some capacity. Amazon, however, has not officially announced who else will appear in the film.

Does Melania Trump have other projects in the works?

The documentary will be accompanied by a new three-part documentary series that follows Melania as she travels across the country from Trump Tower in New York City, to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, to Washington, D.C., per Variety. A release date for the docuseries has not been announced.

What is the controversy surrounding Melania‘s director?

The documentary will mark Ratner’s first directorial project in a decade. Back in 2017, Ratner was accused of sexual misconduct by six women in a Los Angeles Times exposé. The director previously denied the allegations against him.

Melania, Only in Theaters, Friday, January 30, 2026