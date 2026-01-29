What To Know Young Sheldon favorite Annie Potts teases her return as Meemaw on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

The performer hints at the continuation of Meemaw’s grifting ways.

Plus, she reflects on the Young Sheldon cast’s growth.

Annie Potts may be starring in Fox’s charming new series Best Medicine, but she’s still fondly known as Meemaw to Young Sheldon fans and current Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage viewers.

As we gear up for Georgie & Mandy’s return, we couldn’t help but ask if Meemaw is making a comeback anytime soon. “Yes, I just did one last week,” Potts tells TV Insider about having filmed a new episode in January 2026. “I don’t know when that will be coming up, but yes, I will be doing that again.”

Potts’s Meemaw is grandma to the Cooper kids, Sheldon (Iain Armitage), Missy (Raegan Revord), and Georgie (Montana Jordan), and she’s already appeared in a handful of the Young Sheldon spinoff’s episodes, but she has yet to pop up in Season 2, making this reveal all the more thrilling.

As for what fans can anticipate from her return, Potts teases, “Well, Meemaw’s up to no good again. I don’t wanna give it away, but she’s a grifter. She can’t resist it. She can’t resist doing a little grift and trying to make a little money.” In other words, it sounds like she’ll be up to some rule-bending shenanigans.

“Meemaw’s always fun to visit, you know, I love her,” Potts gushes. “I come in so seldom. I’m doing [Best Medicine] now, [but] they’re also very clever writers,” she adds of the Georgie & Mandy’s team, making room for Meemaw’s occasional return. “I’m sure if they come up with something and I’m free, I’ll go and do it.”

Looking back, Potts reflects on watching Young Sheldon‘s kid performers become adults before her eyes, saying, “[It’s] amazing. The little ones, Iain and Reagan, were only eight when we started, and now they’re 18. And I mean, literally before our very eyes, they’re grown up and so handsome and beautiful and sweet, it was really lovely, and I miss them.”

While we’re confident Meemaw will continue to pop up in the series beyond Potts’ upcoming appearance — after all, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been renewed for Season 3 — we can’t help but wonder if she’d like to pop up in any other spinoffs within the universe. As The Big Bang Theory fans know by now, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe looms on the horizon, but could Potts ever pop up there?

“You know, a friend of mine is writing that, and I’m sure it’s brilliant,” Potts gushes, before adding, “I was never a Big Bang watcher, so I don’t even know what that is, really. I watched a couple of them when I got Sheldon because somebody had played Meemaw before, the great June Squibb, who’s doing a show on Broadway right now at 95. God, please let me have her career.”

Stay tuned for more on Meemaw’s TV return, and let us know what you think about Potts’ long-running role in the universe in the comments section below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Midseason 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, CBS

—Additional reporting by Meredith Jacobs