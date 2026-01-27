Richard Dormer Returns to ‘Blue Lights’ Season 4 — Is Gerry Alive?

What To Know Richard Dormer will return to Blue Lights in Season 4, despite his character, Gerry Cliff, being killed in Season 1.

Season 4 will revisit unresolved questions from the past, including the murder trial of Gerry Cliff, which exposes a dangerous secret affecting both the police and the criminal underworld.

The new season follows Constables Grace, Tommy, and Annie as they face unprecedented threats and grapple with difficult decisions about their futures in Belfast’s challenging environment.

Richard Dormer is returning to Blue Lights. He’s been absent from the series since Season 1, and for good reason: His character was killed! Does Dormer’s return in Blue Lights Season 4 mean that Gerry Cliff is alive?

BritBox announced Dormer’s return to Blue Lights Season 4 on Tuesday, January 27. Season 4 of the critically acclaimed series will also see the return of Hannah McClean as solicitor Jen Robinson and Jonathan Harden as disgraced former Inspector Jonty in an episode that will answer serious questions from the past, according to the streamer.

Gerry died in Blue Lights Season 1 Episode 5 in the arms of his colleague, Jen (McClean), after he was shot multiple times in an ambush. They had been investigating a drug-for-arms deal involving a famous crime family. Now, Gerry’s murder trial is coming up in Season 4, prompting the Game of Thrones actor’s return. Flashbacks seem the most likely for his character, but the Season 4 description does tease big secrets ahead. What are the odds that Gerry actually survived?

Set in Belfast, Blue Lights follows three PSNI recruits as they fight against criminal gangs, undercover agents, their own communities, and even their own police force. It stars Siân Brooke as Grace, Martin McCann as Stevie, Katherine Devlin as Annie, Nathan Braniff as Tommy, Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally, and more.

Here’s the description for Season 4: “Three years into their jobs as response officers, Constables Grace Ellis, Tommy Foster, and Annie Conlon are operating at their limit, facing a new threat on the streets that the police can barely control. Meanwhile, the murder trial of Gerry Cliff exposes a dangerous and long-buried secret that leads to chaos both inside the police and across the criminal underworld. As they grapple with big decisions about their future, Grace, Tommy, and Annie must find the courage to face the greatest threat they have ever encountered: the truth.”

The Blue Lights Season 4 cast also includes Andi Osho as Sandra, Frank Blake as Shane, Abigail McGibbon as Tina, Dearbháile McKinney as Aisling, and Andrea Irvine as Nicola. Returning cast also includes Cathy Tyson, who plays private members club owner Dana Morgan, and Michael Smiley as C3 intelligence officer Paul “Colly” Collins.

Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, co-creators and co-writers said, “We’re very excited to bring this series of Blue Lights to audiences. It reveals a lot of dark secrets, examines what justice looks like in Belfast today, and ties together the past, present, and futures of Grace, Annie, and Tommy in an action-packed story. We can’t wait to start filming it!”

Stephen Wright, Two Cities Television, and Louise Gallagher, Gallagher Films, said: “We are delighted to get the cast and crew back together for series four and welcome some new faces to the Blue Lights team. The appreciation for the show means so much to everyone involved and illustrates the power of fantastic teamwork.”

Blue Lights Seasons 1-3 are available now on BritBox in the U.S., with Season 3 available in Canada this May.

Blue Lights, Season 4 Premeire, TBA, BritBox