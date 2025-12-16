‘Blue Lights’ Season 3 Finale Sneak Peek: Annie Opens up to Shane (VIDEO)

What To Know

  • In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Blue Lights Season 3 finale, Annie has an emotional conversation with Shane.
  • With a fourth season confirmed, actress Katherine Devlin shares her hopes for Annie going forward.

In TV Insider’s exclusive clip from the Season 3 finale of BritBox’s gritty Belfast police drama Blue Lights, streaming on Thursday, December 18, Constable Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin) has a heart-to-heart with hospitalized colleague Shane Bradley (Frank Blake), whose life she saved in the penultimate episode. He was stabbed in the leg by a woman under the influence of drugs and Annie kept her cool while caring for his potentially deadly wound.

Devlin has delivered terrific performances this season in the series that won a 2025 BAFTA, the British equivalent an Emmy, for best drama. Her character endured the devastating loss of her mother, death threats, and the horror of responding to a fatal car crash. In this touching conversation with an on-the-mend Shane, Annie tells him she has finally realized where she belongs.

The two have a complicated past. In Season 2, they trauma-bonded over a terrifying fire rescue and ended up in bed together after a few drinks. He shared a picture of the two of them the morning after, which led to some choice words and Annie swearing off any more “rides,” as she called it.

“What’s really lovely about Season 3, in particular, is you see this journey of two people who have slept with each other and are trying to just be friends, and I think that’s really important to show on screen, too. It’s a bit different,” Devlin says. “She cares so deeply for Shane. She really does, and they’re so different as people. I think that they’re almost polar opposite to each other. Annie is so reactive, and Shane’s almost quite stoic, I find. At the same time, there are similarities… there’s a bit of a fearlessness with them.”

With Blue Lights renewed for a fourth season, the relationship between Annie and Shane will get a new chapter, but what happens in it is anyone’s guess.

Devlin does have one wish for her storyline in the upcoming season, which she says will start shooting in early 2026. “I really want Annie’s moral compass to be challenged and that question of, ‘Is this really worth it?’ and what her being Catholic within the police force entails, to be at the forefront.”

Blue Lights, Thursdays, BritBox

