‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Gambles Big on Birthday — Did He Win a Car?

A The Price Is Right contestant tried to win a car as a birthday gift, but did he? He had another chance to change his answer, but decided to stick with his gut.

Mark Jones Sr., a former restaurant owner from the San Francisco area, won the third item up for bid on January 26. He bid $495 on Alo yoga gear, which included a wheel, two gloves, two blocks, and two anti-slip mats. He was the lowest bid, but won since the actual retail price was $522, and the next bid was $550.

After winning the package, Jones came to the stage to play Temptation for a 2026 Honda Civic LX. Host Drew Carey asked him if it was his birthday today, and he replied, “Yes!”

The way the game works is that the game show contestant is shown four prizes. They don’t have to know the price of them, but they have to pick one of the numbers from the prize to guess the price of the car.

He was given a two as the first number. The first item was $2,255 in cash. Out of these numbers, he chose five for the second number of the car.

The next item was three sets of carving knives and a knife guard for $1,777. Jones chose seven as the next number.

The third item was four pairs of Marc Jacobs sunglasses and a sunglasses organizer for $866. “Daughter says eight,” Jones said.

A 24-inch desktop computer with a 750gb external hard drive and a mouse pad was worth $900. He chose zero after the crowd chanted the number at him. All together they were worth $5,798. This made the price of the car $25,780.

He had the chance to change any of the numbers he wanted, but Jones decided to stay with the ones he had.

Since the game is called Temptation, Carey offered him to walk away with just the prizes in front of him. However, if he went for the car, and he was right, he would win the car and the other four prizes.

Jones decided to go for the car since he “drove a long way.” “I think that’s nice that you think driving from San Francisco is a nice way,” the host laughed. The Price Is Right is filmed in Glendale, California. “Good for you, drove for six hours.”

The first three numbers were correct. However, the fourth number was a six and not an eight. He was right on the last number, but it didn’t matter because he needed all of the numbers correct. This made the car $25,760.

“Buddy, I’m so sorry. That was so close,” Carey said.

Jones only spun a .70 on the wheel, so he didn’t advance to the Showcase.